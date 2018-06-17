Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 17, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 86° Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:38a High

Sun 11:45a Low

Sun 5:44p High

Sun 11:58p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:02a High

Sun 11:19a Low

Sun 5:08p High

Sun 11:32p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:14a High

Sun 11:33a Low

Sun 5:20p High

Sun 11:46p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:06a High

Sun 11:15a Low

Sun 5:12p High

Sun 11:28p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:43a High

Sun 3:25p Low

Sun 9:49p High

Mon 3:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:42a High

Sun 11:34a Low

Sun 5:41p High

Sun 11:47p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:17a High

Sun 2:32p Low

Sun 9:23p High

Mon 2:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:08a High

Sun 12:17p Low

Sun 6:06p High

Mon 12:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:12a High

Sun 11:16a Low

Sun 5:12p High

Sun 11:32p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:39a High

Sun 11:52a Low

Sun 5:38p High

Mon 12:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:15a High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 5:15p High

Sun 11:42p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:12a High

Sun 12:21p Low

Sun 6:15p High

Mon 12:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

