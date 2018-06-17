Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 17, 2018

Preparing the beach in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 86°
Winds From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 5:38a		 High
Sun 11:45a		 Low
Sun 5:44p		 High
Sun 11:58p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:02a		 High
Sun 11:19a		 Low
Sun 5:08p		 High
Sun 11:32p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:14a		 High
Sun 11:33a		 Low
Sun 5:20p		 High
Sun 11:46p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:06a		 High
Sun 11:15a		 Low
Sun 5:12p		 High
Sun 11:28p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:43a		 High
Sun 3:25p		 Low
Sun 9:49p		 High
Mon 3:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 5:42a		 High
Sun 11:34a		 Low
Sun 5:41p		 High
Sun 11:47p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 9:17a		 High
Sun 2:32p		 Low
Sun 9:23p		 High
Mon 2:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 6:08a		 High
Sun 12:17p		 Low
Sun 6:06p		 High
Mon 12:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:12a		 High
Sun 11:16a		 Low
Sun 5:12p		 High
Sun 11:32p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 5:39a		 High
Sun 11:52a		 Low
Sun 5:38p		 High
Mon 12:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:15a		 High
Sun 11:21a		 Low
Sun 5:15p		 High
Sun 11:42p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 6:12a		 High
Sun 12:21p		 Low
Sun 6:15p		 High
Mon 12:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

