Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 17, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:38a
|High
Sun 11:45a
|Low
Sun 5:44p
|High
Sun 11:58p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|High
Sun 11:19a
|Low
Sun 5:08p
|High
Sun 11:32p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|High
Sun 11:33a
|Low
Sun 5:20p
|High
Sun 11:46p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|High
Sun 11:15a
|Low
Sun 5:12p
|High
Sun 11:28p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:43a
|High
Sun 3:25p
|Low
Sun 9:49p
|High
Mon 3:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:42a
|High
Sun 11:34a
|Low
Sun 5:41p
|High
Sun 11:47p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:17a
|High
Sun 2:32p
|Low
Sun 9:23p
|High
Mon 2:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:08a
|High
Sun 12:17p
|Low
Sun 6:06p
|High
Mon 12:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|High
Sun 11:16a
|Low
Sun 5:12p
|High
Sun 11:32p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:39a
|High
Sun 11:52a
|Low
Sun 5:38p
|High
Mon 12:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 5:15p
|High
Sun 11:42p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:12a
|High
Sun 12:21p
|Low
Sun 6:15p
|High
Mon 12:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).