Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 10, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 70°
Winds From the East
9 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm
UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 5:19a		 Low
Sun 11:39a		 High
Sun 5:47p		 Low
Mon 12:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 11:03a		 High
Sun 5:21p		 Low
Sun 11:53p		 High
Mon 5:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:07a		 Low
Sun 11:15a		 High
Sun 5:35p		 Low
Mon 12:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 11:07a		 High
Sun 5:17p		 Low
Sun 11:57p		 High
Mon 5:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:59a		 Low
Sun 3:44p		 High
Sun 9:27p		 Low
Mon 4:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 5:14a		 Low
Sun 11:28a		 High
Sun 5:44p		 Low
Mon 12:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 8:06a		 Low
Sun 3:18p		 High
Sun 8:34p		 Low
Mon 4:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 6:02a		 Low
Sun 12:03p		 High
Sun 6:38p		 Low
Mon 12:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 11:03a		 High
Sun 5:31p		 Low
Sun 11:53p		 High
Mon 5:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 5:26a		 Low
Sun 11:26a		 High
Sun 5:57p		 Low
Mon 12:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:07a		 Low
Sun 11:14a		 High
Sun 5:40p		 Low
Mon 12:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 6:05a		 Low
Sun 12:04p		 High
Sun 6:35p		 Low
Mon 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top