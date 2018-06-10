Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 10, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 70°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:19a
|Low
Sun 11:39a
|High
Sun 5:47p
|Low
Mon 12:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 11:03a
|High
Sun 5:21p
|Low
Sun 11:53p
|High
Mon 5:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:07a
|Low
Sun 11:15a
|High
Sun 5:35p
|Low
Mon 12:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 11:07a
|High
Sun 5:17p
|Low
Sun 11:57p
|High
Mon 5:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:59a
|Low
Sun 3:44p
|High
Sun 9:27p
|Low
Mon 4:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:14a
|Low
Sun 11:28a
|High
Sun 5:44p
|Low
Mon 12:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 8:06a
|Low
Sun 3:18p
|High
Sun 8:34p
|Low
Mon 4:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:02a
|Low
Sun 12:03p
|High
Sun 6:38p
|Low
Mon 12:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 11:03a
|High
Sun 5:31p
|Low
Sun 11:53p
|High
Mon 5:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:26a
|Low
Sun 11:26a
|High
Sun 5:57p
|Low
Mon 12:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:07a
|Low
Sun 11:14a
|High
Sun 5:40p
|Low
Mon 12:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:05a
|Low
Sun 12:04p
|High
Sun 6:35p
|Low
Mon 12:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).