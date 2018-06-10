Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 10, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 70° Winds From the East

9 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:19a Low

Sun 11:39a High

Sun 5:47p Low

Mon 12:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:03a High

Sun 5:21p Low

Sun 11:53p High

Mon 5:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:07a Low

Sun 11:15a High

Sun 5:35p Low

Mon 12:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:07a High

Sun 5:17p Low

Sun 11:57p High

Mon 5:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:59a Low

Sun 3:44p High

Sun 9:27p Low

Mon 4:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:14a Low

Sun 11:28a High

Sun 5:44p Low

Mon 12:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:06a Low

Sun 3:18p High

Sun 8:34p Low

Mon 4:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:02a Low

Sun 12:03p High

Sun 6:38p Low

Mon 12:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:03a High

Sun 5:31p Low

Sun 11:53p High

Mon 5:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:26a Low

Sun 11:26a High

Sun 5:57p Low

Mon 12:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:07a Low

Sun 11:14a High

Sun 5:40p Low

Mon 12:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:05a Low

Sun 12:04p High

Sun 6:35p Low

Mon 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

