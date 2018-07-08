Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 8, 2018

8th St Dog Beach Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 79°
Winds From the East
8 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 60° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:32pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 10:10a		 High
Sun 4:13p		 Low
Sun 11:08p		 High
Mon 4:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:34a		 High
Sun 3:47p		 Low
Sun 10:32p		 High
Mon 4:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:46a		 High
Sun 4:01p		 Low
Sun 10:44p		 High
Mon 4:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:38a		 High
Sun 3:43p		 Low
Sun 10:36p		 High
Mon 4:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:20a		 Low
Sun 2:15p		 High
Sun 7:53p		 Low
Mon 3:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:58a		 High
Sun 4:16p		 Low
Sun 10:59p		 High
Mon 4:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 6:27a		 Low
Sun 1:49p		 High
Sun 7:00p		 Low
Mon 2:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:32a		 High
Sun 5:10p		 Low
Sun 11:30p		 High
Mon 5:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:32a		 High
Sun 4:02p		 Low
Sun 10:29p		 High
Mon 4:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 9:55a		 High
Sun 4:31p		 Low
Sun 10:50p		 High
Mon 4:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:44a		 High
Sun 4:15p		 Low
Sun 10:34p		 High
Mon 4:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 10:35a		 High
Sun 5:07p		 Low
Sun 11:24p		 High
Mon 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top