Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 8, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 79° Winds From the East

8 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 76°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:32pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:10a High

Sun 4:13p Low

Sun 11:08p High

Mon 4:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 3:47p Low

Sun 10:32p High

Mon 4:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:46a High

Sun 4:01p Low

Sun 10:44p High

Mon 4:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:38a High

Sun 3:43p Low

Sun 10:36p High

Mon 4:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:20a Low

Sun 2:15p High

Sun 7:53p Low

Mon 3:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:58a High

Sun 4:16p Low

Sun 10:59p High

Mon 4:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:27a Low

Sun 1:49p High

Sun 7:00p Low

Mon 2:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:32a High

Sun 5:10p Low

Sun 11:30p High

Mon 5:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:32a High

Sun 4:02p Low

Sun 10:29p High

Mon 4:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:55a High

Sun 4:31p Low

Sun 10:50p High

Mon 4:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:44a High

Sun 4:15p Low

Sun 10:34p High

Mon 4:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:35a High

Sun 5:07p Low

Sun 11:24p High

Mon 5:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

