Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 8, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:10a
|High
Sun 4:13p
|Low
Sun 11:08p
|High
Mon 4:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:34a
|High
Sun 3:47p
|Low
Sun 10:32p
|High
Mon 4:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:46a
|High
Sun 4:01p
|Low
Sun 10:44p
|High
Mon 4:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:38a
|High
Sun 3:43p
|Low
Sun 10:36p
|High
Mon 4:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:20a
|Low
Sun 2:15p
|High
Sun 7:53p
|Low
Mon 3:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:58a
|High
Sun 4:16p
|Low
Sun 10:59p
|High
Mon 4:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:27a
|Low
Sun 1:49p
|High
Sun 7:00p
|Low
Mon 2:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:32a
|High
Sun 5:10p
|Low
Sun 11:30p
|High
Mon 5:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:32a
|High
Sun 4:02p
|Low
Sun 10:29p
|High
Mon 4:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:55a
|High
Sun 4:31p
|Low
Sun 10:50p
|High
Mon 4:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:44a
|High
Sun 4:15p
|Low
Sun 10:34p
|High
Mon 4:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:35a
|High
Sun 5:07p
|Low
Sun 11:24p
|High
Mon 5:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).