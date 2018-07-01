Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 1, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|85° - 96°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:51a
|Low
Sun 4:47p
|High
Sun 10:56p
|Low
Mon 5:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:25a
|Low
Sun 4:11p
|High
Sun 10:30p
|Low
Mon 4:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:39a
|Low
Sun 4:23p
|High
Sun 10:44p
|Low
Mon 4:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:21a
|Low
Sun 4:15p
|High
Sun 10:26p
|Low
Mon 4:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:52a
|High
Sun 2:31p
|Low
Sun 8:52p
|High
Mon 2:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:38a
|Low
Sun 4:34p
|High
Sun 10:44p
|Low
Mon 5:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:26a
|High
Sun 1:38p
|Low
Sun 8:26p
|High
Mon 1:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:20a
|High
Sun 11:27a
|Low
Sun 5:06p
|High
Sun 11:32p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:23a
|Low
Sun 4:12p
|High
Sun 10:33p
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:52a
|Low
Sun 4:30p
|High
Sun 11:07p
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:25a
|Low
Sun 4:13p
|High
Sun 10:37p
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 11:26a
|Low
Sun 5:16p
|High
Sun 11:41p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).