Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 1, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 85° - 96° Winds From the West

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:51a Low

Sun 4:47p High

Sun 10:56p Low

Mon 5:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:25a Low

Sun 4:11p High

Sun 10:30p Low

Mon 4:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:39a Low

Sun 4:23p High

Sun 10:44p Low

Mon 4:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:21a Low

Sun 4:15p High

Sun 10:26p Low

Mon 4:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:52a High

Sun 2:31p Low

Sun 8:52p High

Mon 2:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:38a Low

Sun 4:34p High

Sun 10:44p Low

Mon 5:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:26a High

Sun 1:38p Low

Sun 8:26p High

Mon 1:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:20a High

Sun 11:27a Low

Sun 5:06p High

Sun 11:32p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:23a Low

Sun 4:12p High

Sun 10:33p Low

Mon 5:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:52a Low

Sun 4:30p High

Sun 11:07p Low

Mon 5:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:25a Low

Sun 4:13p High

Sun 10:37p Low

Mon 5:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 11:26a Low

Sun 5:16p High

Sun 11:41p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

