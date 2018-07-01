Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 1, 2018

Brigantine Beach (Brigaitine Chamber of Commerce)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 85° - 96°
Winds From the West
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:51a		 Low
Sun 4:47p		 High
Sun 10:56p		 Low
Mon 5:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:25a		 Low
Sun 4:11p		 High
Sun 10:30p		 Low
Mon 4:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:39a		 Low
Sun 4:23p		 High
Sun 10:44p		 Low
Mon 4:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:21a		 Low
Sun 4:15p		 High
Sun 10:26p		 Low
Mon 4:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:52a		 High
Sun 2:31p		 Low
Sun 8:52p		 High
Mon 2:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:38a		 Low
Sun 4:34p		 High
Sun 10:44p		 Low
Mon 5:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 8:26a		 High
Sun 1:38p		 Low
Sun 8:26p		 High
Mon 1:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 5:20a		 High
Sun 11:27a		 Low
Sun 5:06p		 High
Sun 11:32p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:23a		 Low
Sun 4:12p		 High
Sun 10:33p		 Low
Mon 5:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:52a		 Low
Sun 4:30p		 High
Sun 11:07p		 Low
Mon 5:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:25a		 Low
Sun 4:13p		 High
Sun 10:37p		 Low
Mon 5:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 5:23a		 High
Sun 11:26a		 Low
Sun 5:16p		 High
Sun 11:41p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

