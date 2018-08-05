Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 5, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:28a
|High
Sun 2:42p
|Low
Sun 9:40p
|High
Mon 3:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:52a
|High
Sun 2:16p
|Low
Sun 9:04p
|High
Mon 2:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:04a
|High
Sun 2:30p
|Low
Sun 9:16p
|High
Mon 3:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:56a
|High
Sun 2:12p
|Low
Sun 9:08p
|High
Mon 2:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:53a
|Low
Sun 12:33p
|High
Sun 6:22p
|Low
Mon 1:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:24a
|High
Sun 2:41p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:00a
|Low
Sun 12:07p
|High
Sun 5:29p
|Low
Mon 1:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:01a
|High
Sun 3:39p
|Low
Sun 10:02p
|High
Mon 3:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:00a
|High
Sun 2:27p
|Low
Sun 8:58p
|High
Mon 2:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:24a
|High
Sun 2:58p
|Low
Sun 9:21p
|High
Mon 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:13a
|High
Sun 2:38p
|Low
Sun 9:03p
|High
Mon 2:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:06a
|High
Sun 3:36p
|Low
Sun 9:54p
|High
Mon 4:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
AIR QUALITY ALERT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).