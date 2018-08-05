Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 5, 2018

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90°
Winds From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 66° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 8:11pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 8:28a		 High
Sun 2:42p		 Low
Sun 9:40p		 High
Mon 3:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:52a		 High
Sun 2:16p		 Low
Sun 9:04p		 High
Mon 2:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:04a		 High
Sun 2:30p		 Low
Sun 9:16p		 High
Mon 3:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:56a		 High
Sun 2:12p		 Low
Sun 9:08p		 High
Mon 2:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 5:53a		 Low
Sun 12:33p		 High
Sun 6:22p		 Low
Mon 1:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:24a		 High
Sun 2:41p		 Low
Sun 9:32p		 High
Mon 3:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 5:00a		 Low
Sun 12:07p		 High
Sun 5:29p		 Low
Mon 1:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:01a		 High
Sun 3:39p		 Low
Sun 10:02p		 High
Mon 3:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:00a		 High
Sun 2:27p		 Low
Sun 8:58p		 High
Mon 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:24a		 High
Sun 2:58p		 Low
Sun 9:21p		 High
Mon 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:13a		 High
Sun 2:38p		 Low
Sun 9:03p		 High
Mon 2:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 9:06a		 High
Sun 3:36p		 Low
Sun 9:54p		 High
Mon 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

AIR QUALITY ALERT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

