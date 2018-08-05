Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 5, 2018

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 8:11pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:28a High

Sun 2:42p Low

Sun 9:40p High

Mon 3:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:52a High

Sun 2:16p Low

Sun 9:04p High

Mon 2:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:04a High

Sun 2:30p Low

Sun 9:16p High

Mon 3:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:56a High

Sun 2:12p Low

Sun 9:08p High

Mon 2:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:53a Low

Sun 12:33p High

Sun 6:22p Low

Mon 1:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:24a High

Sun 2:41p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:00a Low

Sun 12:07p High

Sun 5:29p Low

Mon 1:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:01a High

Sun 3:39p Low

Sun 10:02p High

Mon 3:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:00a High

Sun 2:27p Low

Sun 8:58p High

Mon 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:24a High

Sun 2:58p Low

Sun 9:21p High

Mon 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:13a High

Sun 2:38p Low

Sun 9:03p High

Mon 2:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:06a High

Sun 3:36p Low

Sun 9:54p High

Mon 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

AIR QUALITY ALERT. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

TODAY : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).