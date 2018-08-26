Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 26, 2018

Barnegat Light (Dennis Symons)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 84°
Winds From the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:43pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:34a		 Low
Sun 2:44p		 High
Sun 8:47p		 Low
Mon 3:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:08a		 Low
Sun 2:08p		 High
Sun 8:21p		 Low
Mon 2:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:22a		 Low
Sun 2:20p		 High
Sun 8:35p		 Low
Mon 2:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:04a		 Low
Sun 2:12p		 High
Sun 8:17p		 Low
Mon 2:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 6:39a		 High
Sun 12:14p		 Low
Sun 6:49p		 High
Mon 12:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:24a		 Low
Sun 2:35p		 High
Sun 8:36p		 Low
Mon 3:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 6:13a		 High
Sun 11:21a		 Low
Sun 6:23p		 High
Sun 11:34p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:11a		 Low
Sun 3:01p		 High
Sun 9:22p		 Low
Mon 3:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:13a		 Low
Sun 2:10p		 High
Sun 8:27p		 Low
Mon 2:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:40a		 Low
Sun 2:31p		 High
Sun 9:01p		 Low
Mon 3:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:16a		 Low
Sun 2:15p		 High
Sun 8:33p		 Low
Mon 2:51a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:15a		 Low
Sun 3:11p		 High
Sun 9:32p		 Low
Mon 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top