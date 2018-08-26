Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 26, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:25am - 7:43pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:34a
|Low
Sun 2:44p
|High
Sun 8:47p
|Low
Mon 3:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:08a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:21p
|Low
Mon 2:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 2:20p
|High
Sun 8:35p
|Low
Mon 2:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:04a
|Low
Sun 2:12p
|High
Sun 8:17p
|Low
Mon 2:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:39a
|High
Sun 12:14p
|Low
Sun 6:49p
|High
Mon 12:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:24a
|Low
Sun 2:35p
|High
Sun 8:36p
|Low
Mon 3:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:13a
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 6:23p
|High
Sun 11:34p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:11a
|Low
Sun 3:01p
|High
Sun 9:22p
|Low
Mon 3:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:13a
|Low
Sun 2:10p
|High
Sun 8:27p
|Low
Mon 2:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:40a
|Low
Sun 2:31p
|High
Sun 9:01p
|Low
Mon 3:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:16a
|Low
Sun 2:15p
|High
Sun 8:33p
|Low
Mon 2:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:15a
|Low
Sun 3:11p
|High
Sun 9:32p
|Low
Mon 3:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).