Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 19, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
15 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:19am - 7:53pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:12a
|High
Sun 3:21p
|Low
Sun 10:01p
|High
Mon 3:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:36a
|High
Sun 2:55p
|Low
Sun 9:25p
|High
Mon 3:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:48a
|High
Sun 3:09p
|Low
Sun 9:37p
|High
Mon 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:40a
|High
Sun 2:51p
|Low
Sun 9:29p
|High
Mon 3:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:28a
|Low
Sun 1:17p
|High
Sun 7:01p
|Low
Mon 2:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:10a
|High
Sun 3:21p
|Low
Sun 9:58p
|High
Mon 3:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:35a
|Low
Sun 12:51p
|High
Sun 6:08p
|Low
Mon 1:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:29a
|High
Sun 3:58p
|Low
Sun 10:20p
|High
Mon 4:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:46a
|High
Sun 3:15p
|Low
Sun 9:39p
|High
Mon 3:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:55a
|High
Sun 3:35p
|Low
Sun 9:54p
|High
Mon 3:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:46a
|High
Sun 3:28p
|Low
Sun 9:48p
|High
Mon 3:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:43a
|High
Sun 4:14p
|Low
Sun 10:38p
|High
Mon 4:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers. Scattered tstms early this afternoon, then isolated tstms late.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).