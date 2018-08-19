Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 19, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 79° Winds From the Northeast

15 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

13 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 81°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:53pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:12a High

Sun 3:21p Low

Sun 10:01p High

Mon 3:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:36a High

Sun 2:55p Low

Sun 9:25p High

Mon 3:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:48a High

Sun 3:09p Low

Sun 9:37p High

Mon 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:40a High

Sun 2:51p Low

Sun 9:29p High

Mon 3:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:28a Low

Sun 1:17p High

Sun 7:01p Low

Mon 2:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:10a High

Sun 3:21p Low

Sun 9:58p High

Mon 3:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:35a Low

Sun 12:51p High

Sun 6:08p Low

Mon 1:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:29a High

Sun 3:58p Low

Sun 10:20p High

Mon 4:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:46a High

Sun 3:15p Low

Sun 9:39p High

Mon 3:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:55a High

Sun 3:35p Low

Sun 9:54p High

Mon 3:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:46a High

Sun 3:28p Low

Sun 9:48p High

Mon 3:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:43a High

Sun 4:14p Low

Sun 10:38p High

Mon 4:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers. Scattered tstms early this afternoon, then isolated tstms late.

TONIGHT : NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning.

MON : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE : E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU : N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).