Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 19, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 79°
Winds From the Northeast
15 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 71° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:53pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 9:12a		 High
Sun 3:21p		 Low
Sun 10:01p		 High
Mon 3:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:36a		 High
Sun 2:55p		 Low
Sun 9:25p		 High
Mon 3:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:48a		 High
Sun 3:09p		 Low
Sun 9:37p		 High
Mon 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:40a		 High
Sun 2:51p		 Low
Sun 9:29p		 High
Mon 3:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 6:28a		 Low
Sun 1:17p		 High
Sun 7:01p		 Low
Mon 2:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:10a		 High
Sun 3:21p		 Low
Sun 9:58p		 High
Mon 3:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 5:35a		 Low
Sun 12:51p		 High
Sun 6:08p		 Low
Mon 1:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:29a		 High
Sun 3:58p		 Low
Sun 10:20p		 High
Mon 4:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:46a		 High
Sun 3:15p		 Low
Sun 9:39p		 High
Mon 3:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:55a		 High
Sun 3:35p		 Low
Sun 9:54p		 High
Mon 3:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:46a		 High
Sun 3:28p		 Low
Sun 9:48p		 High
Mon 3:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 9:43a		 High
Sun 4:14p		 Low
Sun 10:38p		 High
Mon 4:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers. Scattered tstms early this afternoon, then isolated tstms late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top