Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 12, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 84° Winds From the Northeast

6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 8:02pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:14a Low

Sun 3:27p High

Sun 9:30p Low

Mon 4:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 2:51p High

Sun 9:04p Low

Mon 3:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:02a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:18p Low

Mon 3:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:44a Low

Sun 2:55p High

Sun 9:00p Low

Mon 3:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:23a High

Sun 12:54p Low

Sun 7:32p High

Mon 1:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:05a Low

Sun 3:21p High

Sun 9:23p Low

Mon 4:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:57a High

Sun 12:01p Low

Sun 7:06p High

Mon 12:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:48a Low

Sun 3:44p High

Sun 10:09p Low

Mon 4:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:51a Low

Sun 2:51p High

Sun 9:10p Low

Mon 3:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 3:16p High

Sun 9:49p Low

Mon 4:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:57a Low

Sun 2:57p High

Sun 9:21p Low

Mon 3:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:57a Low

Sun 3:53p High

Sun 10:19p Low

Mon 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT : NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT : W winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).