Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 12, 2018

Asbury Park dog beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 84°
Winds From the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 8:02pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:14a		 Low
Sun 3:27p		 High
Sun 9:30p		 Low
Mon 4:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:48a		 Low
Sun 2:51p		 High
Sun 9:04p		 Low
Mon 3:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:02a		 Low
Sun 3:03p		 High
Sun 9:18p		 Low
Mon 3:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:44a		 Low
Sun 2:55p		 High
Sun 9:00p		 Low
Mon 3:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:23a		 High
Sun 12:54p		 Low
Sun 7:32p		 High
Mon 1:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:05a		 Low
Sun 3:21p		 High
Sun 9:23p		 Low
Mon 4:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 6:57a		 High
Sun 12:01p		 Low
Sun 7:06p		 High
Mon 12:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:48a		 Low
Sun 3:44p		 High
Sun 10:09p		 Low
Mon 4:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:51a		 Low
Sun 2:51p		 High
Sun 9:10p		 Low
Mon 3:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 9:25a		 Low
Sun 3:16p		 High
Sun 9:49p		 Low
Mon 4:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:57a		 Low
Sun 2:57p		 High
Sun 9:21p		 Low
Mon 3:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:57a		 Low
Sun 3:53p		 High
Sun 10:19p		 Low
Mon 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

