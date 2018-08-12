Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 84°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:12am - 8:02pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:14a
|Low
Sun 3:27p
|High
Sun 9:30p
|Low
Mon 4:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:48a
|Low
Sun 2:51p
|High
Sun 9:04p
|Low
Mon 3:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:02a
|Low
Sun 3:03p
|High
Sun 9:18p
|Low
Mon 3:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:44a
|Low
Sun 2:55p
|High
Sun 9:00p
|Low
Mon 3:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:23a
|High
Sun 12:54p
|Low
Sun 7:32p
|High
Mon 1:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:05a
|Low
Sun 3:21p
|High
Sun 9:23p
|Low
Mon 4:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:57a
|High
Sun 12:01p
|Low
Sun 7:06p
|High
Mon 12:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:48a
|Low
Sun 3:44p
|High
Sun 10:09p
|Low
Mon 4:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:51a
|Low
Sun 2:51p
|High
Sun 9:10p
|Low
Mon 3:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 3:16p
|High
Sun 9:49p
|Low
Mon 4:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:57a
|Low
Sun 2:57p
|High
Sun 9:21p
|Low
Mon 3:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:57a
|Low
Sun 3:53p
|High
Sun 10:19p
|Low
Mon 4:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.
TONIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).