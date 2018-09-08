Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 8, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
16 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)
14 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|77° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:37am - 7:22pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:12a
|Low
Sat 1:24p
|High
Sat 7:31p
|Low
Sun 2:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:46a
|Low
Sat 12:48p
|High
Sat 7:05p
|Low
Sun 1:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:00a
|Low
Sat 1:00p
|High
Sat 7:19p
|Low
Sun 1:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:42a
|Low
Sat 12:52p
|High
Sat 7:01p
|Low
Sun 1:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:19a
|High
Sat 10:52a
|Low
Sat 5:29p
|High
Sat 11:11p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:01a
|Low
Sat 1:18p
|High
Sat 7:22p
|Low
Sun 2:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:59a
|Low
Sat 5:03p
|High
Sat 10:18p
|Low
Sun 5:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:45a
|Low
Sat 1:41p
|High
Sat 8:09p
|Low
Sun 2:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:50a
|Low
Sat 12:49p
|High
Sat 7:11p
|Low
Sun 1:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:17a
|Low
Sat 1:13p
|High
Sat 7:46p
|Low
Sun 2:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:56a
|Low
Sat 12:59p
|High
Sat 7:22p
|Low
Sun 1:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:55a
|Low
Sat 1:51p
|High
Sat 8:19p
|Low
Sun 2:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. Showers, mainly this morning.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).