Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 8, 2018

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 75° Winds From the Northeast

16 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)

14 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 2 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 77° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:22pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:12a Low

Sat 1:24p High

Sat 7:31p Low

Sun 2:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:46a Low

Sat 12:48p High

Sat 7:05p Low

Sun 1:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:00a Low

Sat 1:00p High

Sat 7:19p Low

Sun 1:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:42a Low

Sat 12:52p High

Sat 7:01p Low

Sun 1:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:19a High

Sat 10:52a Low

Sat 5:29p High

Sat 11:11p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:01a Low

Sat 1:18p High

Sat 7:22p Low

Sun 2:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:59a Low

Sat 5:03p High

Sat 10:18p Low

Sun 5:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:45a Low

Sat 1:41p High

Sat 8:09p Low

Sun 2:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:50a Low

Sat 12:49p High

Sat 7:11p Low

Sun 1:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:17a Low

Sat 1:13p High

Sat 7:46p Low

Sun 2:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:56a Low

Sat 12:59p High

Sat 7:22p Low

Sun 1:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:55a Low

Sat 1:51p High

Sat 8:19p Low

Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY : NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. Showers, mainly this morning.

TONIGHT : NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON : E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).