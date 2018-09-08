Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 8, 2018

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 75°
Winds From the Northeast
16 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)
14 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves 2 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 77° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:22pm
UV Index 1 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:12a		 Low
Sat 1:24p		 High
Sat 7:31p		 Low
Sun 2:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:46a		 Low
Sat 12:48p		 High
Sat 7:05p		 Low
Sun 1:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:00a		 Low
Sat 1:00p		 High
Sat 7:19p		 Low
Sun 1:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:42a		 Low
Sat 12:52p		 High
Sat 7:01p		 Low
Sun 1:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 5:19a		 High
Sat 10:52a		 Low
Sat 5:29p		 High
Sat 11:11p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:01a		 Low
Sat 1:18p		 High
Sat 7:22p		 Low
Sun 2:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 9:59a		 Low
Sat 5:03p		 High
Sat 10:18p		 Low
Sun 5:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 7:45a		 Low
Sat 1:41p		 High
Sat 8:09p		 Low
Sun 2:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:50a		 Low
Sat 12:49p		 High
Sat 7:11p		 Low
Sun 1:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:17a		 Low
Sat 1:13p		 High
Sat 7:46p		 Low
Sun 2:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:56a		 Low
Sat 12:59p		 High
Sat 7:22p		 Low
Sun 1:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 7:55a		 Low
Sat 1:51p		 High
Sat 8:19p		 Low
Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. Showers, mainly this morning.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top