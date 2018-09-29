Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 74°
Winds From the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:57am - 6:48pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 5:02a		 High
Sat 11:07a		 Low
Sat 5:45p		 High
Sat 11:45p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:41a		 Low
Sat 5:09p		 High
Sat 11:19p		 Low
Sun 5:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:55a		 Low
Sat 5:21p		 High
Sat 11:33p		 Low
Sun 5:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:37a		 Low
Sat 5:13p		 High
Sat 11:15p		 Low
Sun 5:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:07a		 High
Sat 2:47p		 Low
Sat 9:50p		 High
Sun 3:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 11:04a		 Low
Sat 5:48p		 High
Sat 11:38p		 Low
Sun 5:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 8:41a		 High
Sat 1:54p		 Low
Sat 9:24p		 High
Sun 2:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 5:31a		 High
Sat 12:03p		 Low
Sat 6:22p		 High
Sun 12:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:46a		 Low
Sat 5:17p		 High
Sat 11:11p		 Low
Sun 5:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 11:28a		 Low
Sat 5:44p		 High
Sat 11:50p		 Low
Sun 5:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:58a		 Low
Sat 5:21p		 High
Sat 11:22p		 Low
Sun 5:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 5:37a		 High
Sat 12:03p		 Low
Sat 6:18p		 High
Sun 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

