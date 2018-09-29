Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 29, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 74° Winds From the Northwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:57am - 6:48pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:02a High

Sat 11:07a Low

Sat 5:45p High

Sat 11:45p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:41a Low

Sat 5:09p High

Sat 11:19p Low

Sun 5:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:55a Low

Sat 5:21p High

Sat 11:33p Low

Sun 5:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 5:13p High

Sat 11:15p Low

Sun 5:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:07a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 9:50p High

Sun 3:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 11:04a Low

Sat 5:48p High

Sat 11:38p Low

Sun 5:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:41a High

Sat 1:54p Low

Sat 9:24p High

Sun 2:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:31a High

Sat 12:03p Low

Sat 6:22p High

Sun 12:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:46a Low

Sat 5:17p High

Sat 11:11p Low

Sun 5:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 11:28a Low

Sat 5:44p High

Sat 11:50p Low

Sun 5:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:58a Low

Sat 5:21p High

Sat 11:22p Low

Sun 5:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:37a High

Sat 12:03p Low

Sat 6:18p High

Sun 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TONIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

MON : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT : SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).