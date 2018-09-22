Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 22, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 75° Winds From the Northeast

10 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 7:00pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:46a Low

Sat 12:52p High

Sat 7:01p Low

Sun 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:20a Low

Sat 12:16p High

Sat 6:35p Low

Sun 12:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 12:28p High

Sat 6:49p Low

Sun 12:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:16a Low

Sat 12:20p High

Sat 6:31p Low

Sun 12:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:26a Low

Sat 4:57p High

Sat 10:41p Low

Sun 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 12:42p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 1:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:33a Low

Sat 4:31p High

Sat 9:48p Low

Sun 4:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:18a Low

Sat 1:10p High

Sat 7:32p Low

Sun 1:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:27a Low

Sat 12:25p High

Sat 6:42p Low

Sun 12:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:42a Low

Sat 12:42p High

Sat 7:08p Low

Sun 1:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:35a Low

Sat 12:32p High

Sat 6:51p Low

Sun 1:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:26a Low

Sat 1:24p High

Sat 7:44p Low

Sun 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY : W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt late this morning, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers late.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON : E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE : E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).