Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 22, 2018

Seaside Heights boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 75°
Winds From the Northeast
10 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 7:00pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 6:46a		 Low
Sat 12:52p		 High
Sat 7:01p		 Low
Sun 1:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:20a		 Low
Sat 12:16p		 High
Sat 6:35p		 Low
Sun 12:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:34a		 Low
Sat 12:28p		 High
Sat 6:49p		 Low
Sun 12:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:16a		 Low
Sat 12:20p		 High
Sat 6:31p		 Low
Sun 12:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:26a		 Low
Sat 4:57p		 High
Sat 10:41p		 Low
Sun 5:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:34a		 Low
Sat 12:42p		 High
Sat 6:47p		 Low
Sun 1:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 9:33a		 Low
Sat 4:31p		 High
Sat 9:48p		 Low
Sun 4:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 7:18a		 Low
Sat 1:10p		 High
Sat 7:32p		 Low
Sun 1:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:27a		 Low
Sat 12:25p		 High
Sat 6:42p		 Low
Sun 12:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 6:42a		 Low
Sat 12:42p		 High
Sat 7:08p		 Low
Sun 1:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:35a		 Low
Sat 12:32p		 High
Sat 6:51p		 Low
Sun 1:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 7:26a		 Low
Sat 1:24p		 High
Sat 7:44p		 Low
Sun 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt late this morning, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers late.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

