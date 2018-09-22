Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 22, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 7:00pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:46a
|Low
Sat 12:52p
|High
Sat 7:01p
|Low
Sun 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:20a
|Low
Sat 12:16p
|High
Sat 6:35p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 12:28p
|High
Sat 6:49p
|Low
Sun 12:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:16a
|Low
Sat 12:20p
|High
Sat 6:31p
|Low
Sun 12:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:26a
|Low
Sat 4:57p
|High
Sat 10:41p
|Low
Sun 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 12:42p
|High
Sat 6:47p
|Low
Sun 1:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:33a
|Low
Sat 4:31p
|High
Sat 9:48p
|Low
Sun 4:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:18a
|Low
Sat 1:10p
|High
Sat 7:32p
|Low
Sun 1:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:27a
|Low
Sat 12:25p
|High
Sat 6:42p
|Low
Sun 12:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:42a
|Low
Sat 12:42p
|High
Sat 7:08p
|Low
Sun 1:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:35a
|Low
Sat 12:32p
|High
Sat 6:51p
|Low
Sun 1:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:26a
|Low
Sat 1:24p
|High
Sat 7:44p
|Low
Sun 1:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt late this morning, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers late.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Showers likely.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).