Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 15, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 77°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 7:11pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:36a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 7:19p
|High
Sun 1:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:00a
|High
Sat 12:37p
|Low
Sat 6:43p
|High
Sun 1:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:12a
|High
Sat 12:51p
|Low
Sat 6:55p
|High
Sun 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:04a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 6:47p
|High
Sun 12:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:41a
|High
Sat 4:43p
|Low
Sat 11:24p
|High
Sun 5:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:45a
|High
Sat 12:55p
|Low
Sat 7:27p
|High
Sun 1:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:15a
|High
Sat 3:50p
|Low
Sat 10:58p
|High
Sun 4:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:06a
|High
Sat 1:34p
|Low
Sat 7:52p
|High
Sun 1:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:17a
|High
Sat 12:37p
|Low
Sat 7:03p
|High
Sun 1:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:31a
|High
Sat 1:00p
|Low
Sat 7:21p
|High
Sun 1:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:15a
|High
Sat 12:40p
|Low
Sat 7:05p
|High
Sun 1:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:16a
|High
Sat 1:40p
|Low
Sat 8:01p
|High
Sun 2:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
TUE: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).