Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 15, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77° Winds From the East

8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 7:11pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:36a High

Sat 1:03p Low

Sat 7:19p High

Sun 1:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:00a High

Sat 12:37p Low

Sat 6:43p High

Sun 1:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:12a High

Sat 12:51p Low

Sat 6:55p High

Sun 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:04a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 6:47p High

Sun 12:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:41a High

Sat 4:43p Low

Sat 11:24p High

Sun 5:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:45a High

Sat 12:55p Low

Sat 7:27p High

Sun 1:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:15a High

Sat 3:50p Low

Sat 10:58p High

Sun 4:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:06a High

Sat 1:34p Low

Sat 7:52p High

Sun 1:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:17a High

Sat 12:37p Low

Sat 7:03p High

Sun 1:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:31a High

Sat 1:00p Low

Sat 7:21p High

Sun 1:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:15a High

Sat 12:40p Low

Sat 7:05p High

Sun 1:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:16a High

Sat 1:40p Low

Sat 8:01p High

Sun 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY : NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

TUE : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).