Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77°
Winds From the East
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 7:11pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 6:36a		 High
Sat 1:03p		 Low
Sat 7:19p		 High
Sun 1:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:00a		 High
Sat 12:37p		 Low
Sat 6:43p		 High
Sun 1:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:12a		 High
Sat 12:51p		 Low
Sat 6:55p		 High
Sun 1:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:04a		 High
Sat 12:33p		 Low
Sat 6:47p		 High
Sun 12:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 10:41a		 High
Sat 4:43p		 Low
Sat 11:24p		 High
Sun 5:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 6:45a		 High
Sat 12:55p		 Low
Sat 7:27p		 High
Sun 1:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 10:15a		 High
Sat 3:50p		 Low
Sat 10:58p		 High
Sun 4:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 7:06a		 High
Sat 1:34p		 Low
Sat 7:52p		 High
Sun 1:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:17a		 High
Sat 12:37p		 Low
Sat 7:03p		 High
Sun 1:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 6:31a		 High
Sat 1:00p		 Low
Sat 7:21p		 High
Sun 1:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:15a		 High
Sat 12:40p		 Low
Sat 7:05p		 High
Sun 1:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 7:16a		 High
Sat 1:40p		 Low
Sat 8:01p		 High
Sun 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E. Gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

TUE: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top