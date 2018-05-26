Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 26, 2018

Asbury Park boardwalk (Lou Russo, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 86°
Winds From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:19pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 6:06a		 Low
Sat 12:27p		 High
Sat 6:39p		 Low
Sun 1:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:40a		 Low
Sat 11:51a		 High
Sat 6:13p		 Low
Sun 12:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:54a		 Low
Sat 12:03p		 High
Sat 6:27p		 Low
Sun 12:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:36a		 Low
Sat 11:55a		 High
Sat 6:09p		 Low
Sun 12:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:46a		 Low
Sat 4:32p		 High
Sat 10:19p		 Low
Sun 5:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:01a		 Low
Sat 12:24p		 High
Sat 6:30p		 Low
Sun 1:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 8:53a		 Low
Sat 4:06p		 High
Sat 9:26p		 Low
Sun 4:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 6:42a		 Low
Sat 12:47p		 High
Sat 7:13p		 Low
Sun 1:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 5:54a		 Low
Sat 12:03p		 High
Sat 6:25p		 Low
Sun 12:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 6:17a		 Low
Sat 12:20p		 High
Sat 6:47p		 Low
Sun 12:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:07a		 Low
Sat 12:09p		 High
Sat 6:36p		 Low
Sun 12:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 7:02a		 Low
Sat 1:04p		 High
Sat 7:31p		 Low
Sun 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top