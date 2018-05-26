Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 26, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:06a Low

Sat 12:27p High

Sat 6:39p Low

Sun 1:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:40a Low

Sat 11:51a High

Sat 6:13p Low

Sun 12:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:54a Low

Sat 12:03p High

Sat 6:27p Low

Sun 12:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:36a Low

Sat 11:55a High

Sat 6:09p Low

Sun 12:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:46a Low

Sat 4:32p High

Sat 10:19p Low

Sun 5:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:01a Low

Sat 12:24p High

Sat 6:30p Low

Sun 1:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:53a Low

Sat 4:06p High

Sat 9:26p Low

Sun 4:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:42a Low

Sat 12:47p High

Sat 7:13p Low

Sun 1:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:54a Low

Sat 12:03p High

Sat 6:25p Low

Sun 12:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:17a Low

Sat 12:20p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 12:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:07a Low

Sat 12:09p High

Sat 6:36p Low

Sun 12:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:02a Low

Sat 1:04p High

Sat 7:31p Low

Sun 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

