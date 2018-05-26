Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 26, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:06a
|Low
Sat 12:27p
|High
Sat 6:39p
|Low
Sun 1:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:40a
|Low
Sat 11:51a
|High
Sat 6:13p
|Low
Sun 12:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:54a
|Low
Sat 12:03p
|High
Sat 6:27p
|Low
Sun 12:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:36a
|Low
Sat 11:55a
|High
Sat 6:09p
|Low
Sun 12:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:46a
|Low
Sat 4:32p
|High
Sat 10:19p
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:01a
|Low
Sat 12:24p
|High
Sat 6:30p
|Low
Sun 1:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:53a
|Low
Sat 4:06p
|High
Sat 9:26p
|Low
Sun 4:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:42a
|Low
Sat 12:47p
|High
Sat 7:13p
|Low
Sun 1:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:54a
|Low
Sat 12:03p
|High
Sat 6:25p
|Low
Sun 12:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:17a
|Low
Sat 12:20p
|High
Sat 6:47p
|Low
Sun 12:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:07a
|Low
Sat 12:09p
|High
Sat 6:36p
|Low
Sun 12:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:02a
|Low
Sat 1:04p
|High
Sat 7:31p
|Low
Sun 1:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds around 10 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).