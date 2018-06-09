Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 9, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 78° Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 0 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:50a High

Sat 4:54p Low

Sat 11:36p High

Sun 5:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:14a High

Sat 4:28p Low

Sat 11:00p High

Sun 4:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:26a High

Sat 4:42p Low

Sat 11:12p High

Sun 5:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:18a High

Sat 4:24p Low

Sat 11:04p High

Sun 4:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:00a Low

Sat 2:55p High

Sat 8:34p Low

Sun 3:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:40a High

Sat 4:54p Low

Sat 11:27p High

Sun 5:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:07a Low

Sat 2:29p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 3:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:05a Low

Sat 11:15a High

Sat 5:47p Low

Sat 11:58p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:14a High

Sat 4:42p Low

Sat 10:59p High

Sun 4:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:37a High

Sat 5:06p Low

Sat 11:18p High

Sun 5:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:25a High

Sat 4:52p Low

Sat 11:04p High

Sun 5:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:09a Low

Sat 11:14a High

Sat 5:42p Low

Sat 11:55p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming SE around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog late.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip