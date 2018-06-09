Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 9, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 78°
Winds From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves 0 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 10:50a		 High
Sat 4:54p		 Low
Sat 11:36p		 High
Sun 5:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:14a		 High
Sat 4:28p		 Low
Sat 11:00p		 High
Sun 4:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:26a		 High
Sat 4:42p		 Low
Sat 11:12p		 High
Sun 5:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:18a		 High
Sat 4:24p		 Low
Sat 11:04p		 High
Sun 4:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:00a		 Low
Sat 2:55p		 High
Sat 8:34p		 Low
Sun 3:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 10:40a		 High
Sat 4:54p		 Low
Sat 11:27p		 High
Sun 5:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 7:07a		 Low
Sat 2:29p		 High
Sat 7:41p		 Low
Sun 3:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 5:05a		 Low
Sat 11:15a		 High
Sat 5:47p		 Low
Sat 11:58p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:14a		 High
Sat 4:42p		 Low
Sat 10:59p		 High
Sun 4:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 10:37a		 High
Sat 5:06p		 Low
Sat 11:18p		 High
Sun 5:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:25a		 High
Sat 4:52p		 Low
Sat 11:04p		 High
Sun 5:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 5:09a		 Low
Sat 11:14a		 High
Sat 5:42p		 Low
Sat 11:55p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming SE around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog late.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

