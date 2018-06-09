Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 9, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 78°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:50a
|High
Sat 4:54p
|Low
Sat 11:36p
|High
Sun 5:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:14a
|High
Sat 4:28p
|Low
Sat 11:00p
|High
Sun 4:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:26a
|High
Sat 4:42p
|Low
Sat 11:12p
|High
Sun 5:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:18a
|High
Sat 4:24p
|Low
Sat 11:04p
|High
Sun 4:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:00a
|Low
Sat 2:55p
|High
Sat 8:34p
|Low
Sun 3:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:40a
|High
Sat 4:54p
|Low
Sat 11:27p
|High
Sun 5:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:07a
|Low
Sat 2:29p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 3:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 5:05a
|Low
Sat 11:15a
|High
Sat 5:47p
|Low
Sat 11:58p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:14a
|High
Sat 4:42p
|Low
Sat 10:59p
|High
Sun 4:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 10:37a
|High
Sat 5:06p
|Low
Sat 11:18p
|High
Sun 5:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:25a
|High
Sat 4:52p
|Low
Sat 11:04p
|High
Sun 5:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:09a
|Low
Sat 11:14a
|High
Sat 5:42p
|Low
Sat 11:55p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming SE around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog late.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).