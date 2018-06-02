Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 2, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 83° Winds From the East

8 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)

6 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:13a High

Sat 11:22a Low

Sat 5:10p High

Sat 11:27p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:56a Low

Sat 4:34p High

Sat 11:01p Low

Sun 5:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:10a Low

Sat 4:46p High

Sat 11:15p Low

Sun 5:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:52a Low

Sat 4:38p High

Sat 10:57p Low

Sun 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:18a High

Sat 3:02p Low

Sat 9:15p High

Sun 3:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:12a High

Sat 11:08a Low

Sat 5:01p High

Sat 11:15p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:52a High

Sat 2:09p Low

Sat 8:49p High

Sun 2:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:47a High

Sat 11:53a Low

Sat 5:33p High

Sun 12:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:50a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 11:00p Low

Sun 5:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:17a High

Sat 11:15a Low

Sat 4:54p High

Sat 11:32p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:52a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 11:05p Low

Sun 5:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:50a High

Sat 11:54a Low

Sat 5:43p High

Sun 12:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

