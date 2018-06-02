Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 2, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 83°
Winds From the East
8 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)
6 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 62° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:25pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 5:13a		 High
Sat 11:22a		 Low
Sat 5:10p		 High
Sat 11:27p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:56a		 Low
Sat 4:34p		 High
Sat 11:01p		 Low
Sun 5:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:10a		 Low
Sat 4:46p		 High
Sat 11:15p		 Low
Sun 5:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:52a		 Low
Sat 4:38p		 High
Sat 10:57p		 Low
Sun 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:18a		 High
Sat 3:02p		 Low
Sat 9:15p		 High
Sun 3:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 5:12a		 High
Sat 11:08a		 Low
Sat 5:01p		 High
Sat 11:15p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 8:52a		 High
Sat 2:09p		 Low
Sat 8:49p		 High
Sun 2:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 5:47a		 High
Sat 11:53a		 Low
Sat 5:33p		 High
Sun 12:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:50a		 Low
Sat 4:39p		 High
Sat 11:00p		 Low
Sun 5:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 5:17a		 High
Sat 11:15a		 Low
Sat 4:54p		 High
Sat 11:32p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:52a		 Low
Sat 4:39p		 High
Sat 11:05p		 Low
Sun 5:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 5:50a		 High
Sat 11:54a		 Low
Sat 5:43p		 High
Sun 12:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

