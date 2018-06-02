Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 2, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 83°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)
6 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:13a
|High
Sat 11:22a
|Low
Sat 5:10p
|High
Sat 11:27p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:56a
|Low
Sat 4:34p
|High
Sat 11:01p
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:10a
|Low
Sat 4:46p
|High
Sat 11:15p
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:52a
|Low
Sat 4:38p
|High
Sat 10:57p
|Low
Sun 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:18a
|High
Sat 3:02p
|Low
Sat 9:15p
|High
Sun 3:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:12a
|High
Sat 11:08a
|Low
Sat 5:01p
|High
Sat 11:15p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:52a
|High
Sat 2:09p
|Low
Sat 8:49p
|High
Sun 2:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:47a
|High
Sat 11:53a
|Low
Sat 5:33p
|High
Sun 12:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:50a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 11:00p
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:17a
|High
Sat 11:15a
|Low
Sat 4:54p
|High
Sat 11:32p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:52a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 11:05p
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:50a
|High
Sat 11:54a
|Low
Sat 5:43p
|High
Sun 12:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).