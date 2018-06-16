Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 16, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:46a
|Low
Sat 4:49p
|High
Sat 10:59p
|Low
Sun 5:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:20a
|Low
Sat 4:13p
|High
Sat 10:33p
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:34a
|Low
Sat 4:25p
|High
Sat 10:47p
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:16a
|Low
Sat 4:17p
|High
Sat 10:29p
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:52a
|High
Sat 2:26p
|Low
Sat 8:54p
|High
Sun 2:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:36a
|Low
Sat 4:43p
|High
Sat 10:50p
|Low
Sun 5:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:26a
|High
Sat 1:33p
|Low
Sat 8:28p
|High
Sun 1:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:14a
|High
Sat 11:21a
|Low
Sat 5:09p
|High
Sat 11:39p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:18a
|Low
Sat 4:14p
|High
Sat 10:35p
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:56a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 11:17p
|Low
Sun 5:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:23a
|Low
Sat 4:17p
|High
Sat 10:46p
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:17a
|High
Sat 11:26a
|Low
Sat 5:17p
|High
Sat 11:45p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).