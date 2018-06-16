Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 16, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 82° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:46a Low

Sat 4:49p High

Sat 10:59p Low

Sun 5:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:20a Low

Sat 4:13p High

Sat 10:33p Low

Sun 5:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:34a Low

Sat 4:25p High

Sat 10:47p Low

Sun 5:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:16a Low

Sat 4:17p High

Sat 10:29p Low

Sun 5:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:52a High

Sat 2:26p Low

Sat 8:54p High

Sun 2:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:36a Low

Sat 4:43p High

Sat 10:50p Low

Sun 5:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:26a High

Sat 1:33p Low

Sat 8:28p High

Sun 1:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:14a High

Sat 11:21a Low

Sat 5:09p High

Sat 11:39p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:18a Low

Sat 4:14p High

Sat 10:35p Low

Sun 5:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:56a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 11:17p Low

Sun 5:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:23a Low

Sat 4:17p High

Sat 10:46p Low

Sun 5:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:17a High

Sat 11:26a Low

Sat 5:17p High

Sat 11:45p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

