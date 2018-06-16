Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 16, 2018

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 82°
Winds From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:46a		 Low
Sat 4:49p		 High
Sat 10:59p		 Low
Sun 5:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:20a		 Low
Sat 4:13p		 High
Sat 10:33p		 Low
Sun 5:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:34a		 Low
Sat 4:25p		 High
Sat 10:47p		 Low
Sun 5:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:16a		 Low
Sat 4:17p		 High
Sat 10:29p		 Low
Sun 5:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:52a		 High
Sat 2:26p		 Low
Sat 8:54p		 High
Sun 2:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:36a		 Low
Sat 4:43p		 High
Sat 10:50p		 Low
Sun 5:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 8:26a		 High
Sat 1:33p		 Low
Sat 8:28p		 High
Sun 1:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 5:14a		 High
Sat 11:21a		 Low
Sat 5:09p		 High
Sat 11:39p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:18a		 Low
Sat 4:14p		 High
Sat 10:35p		 Low
Sun 5:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:56a		 Low
Sat 4:39p		 High
Sat 11:17p		 Low
Sun 5:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:23a		 Low
Sat 4:17p		 High
Sat 10:46p		 Low
Sun 5:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 5:17a		 High
Sat 11:26a		 Low
Sat 5:17p		 High
Sat 11:45p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

