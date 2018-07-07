Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 7, 2018

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77°
Winds From the East
11 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
9 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:32pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 9:11a		 High
Sat 3:17p		 Low
Sat 10:08p		 High
Sun 3:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:35a		 High
Sat 2:51p		 Low
Sat 9:32p		 High
Sun 3:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:47a		 High
Sat 3:05p		 Low
Sat 9:44p		 High
Sun 3:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:39a		 High
Sat 2:47p		 Low
Sat 9:36p		 High
Sun 3:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:22a		 Low
Sat 1:16p		 High
Sat 6:57p		 Low
Sun 2:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:03a		 High
Sat 3:17p		 Low
Sat 9:57p		 High
Sun 3:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 5:29a		 Low
Sat 12:50p		 High
Sat 6:04p		 Low
Sun 1:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 9:40a		 High
Sat 4:14p		 Low
Sat 10:29p		 High
Sun 4:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:38a		 High
Sat 3:05p		 Low
Sat 9:26p		 High
Sun 3:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 9:01a		 High
Sat 3:32p		 Low
Sat 9:46p		 High
Sun 3:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:51a		 High
Sat 3:16p		 Low
Sat 9:31p		 High
Sun 3:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 9:41a		 High
Sat 4:09p		 Low
Sat 10:23p		 High
Sun 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

