Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 7, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77° Winds From the East

11 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)

9 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:32pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:11a High

Sat 3:17p Low

Sat 10:08p High

Sun 3:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:35a High

Sat 2:51p Low

Sat 9:32p High

Sun 3:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:47a High

Sat 3:05p Low

Sat 9:44p High

Sun 3:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:39a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 9:36p High

Sun 3:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:22a Low

Sat 1:16p High

Sat 6:57p Low

Sun 2:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:03a High

Sat 3:17p Low

Sat 9:57p High

Sun 3:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:29a Low

Sat 12:50p High

Sat 6:04p Low

Sun 1:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:40a High

Sat 4:14p Low

Sat 10:29p High

Sun 4:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:38a High

Sat 3:05p Low

Sat 9:26p High

Sun 3:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:01a High

Sat 3:32p Low

Sat 9:46p High

Sun 3:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:51a High

Sat 3:16p Low

Sat 9:31p High

Sun 3:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:41a High

Sat 4:09p Low

Sat 10:23p High

Sun 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip