Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 7, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 77°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
9 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:11a
|High
Sat 3:17p
|Low
Sat 10:08p
|High
Sun 3:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:35a
|High
Sat 2:51p
|Low
Sat 9:32p
|High
Sun 3:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:47a
|High
Sat 3:05p
|Low
Sat 9:44p
|High
Sun 3:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:39a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 9:36p
|High
Sun 3:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:22a
|Low
Sat 1:16p
|High
Sat 6:57p
|Low
Sun 2:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:03a
|High
Sat 3:17p
|Low
Sat 9:57p
|High
Sun 3:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:29a
|Low
Sat 12:50p
|High
Sat 6:04p
|Low
Sun 1:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:40a
|High
Sat 4:14p
|Low
Sat 10:29p
|High
Sun 4:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:38a
|High
Sat 3:05p
|Low
Sat 9:26p
|High
Sun 3:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:01a
|High
Sat 3:32p
|Low
Sat 9:46p
|High
Sun 3:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:51a
|High
Sat 3:16p
|Low
Sat 9:31p
|High
Sun 3:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:41a
|High
Sat 4:09p
|Low
Sat 10:23p
|High
Sun 4:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).