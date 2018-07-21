Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 21, 2018

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 76°
Winds From the East
23 - 35 mph (Gust 48 mph)
20 - 30 knots (Gust 42 knots)
Waves 3 - 10 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 70° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:25pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 9:49a		 High
Sat 3:56p		 Low
Sat 10:32p		 High
Sun 4:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:13a		 High
Sat 3:30p		 Low
Sat 9:56p		 High
Sun 3:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:25a		 High
Sat 3:44p		 Low
Sat 10:08p		 High
Sun 4:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:17a		 High
Sat 3:26p		 Low
Sat 10:00p		 High
Sun 3:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:57a		 Low
Sat 1:54p		 High
Sat 7:36p		 Low
Sun 2:37a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:46a		 High
Sat 3:56p		 Low
Sat 10:28p		 High
Sun 4:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 6:04a		 Low
Sat 1:28p		 High
Sat 6:43p		 Low
Sun 2:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 10:04a		 High
Sat 4:33p		 Low
Sat 10:50p		 High
Sun 4:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:22a		 High
Sat 3:51p		 Low
Sat 10:08p		 High
Sun 4:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 9:34a		 High
Sat 4:12p		 Low
Sat 10:24p		 High
Sun 4:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:24a		 High
Sat 4:07p		 Low
Sat 10:19p		 High
Sun 4:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 10:20a		 High
Sat 4:52p		 Low
Sat 11:10p		 High
Sun 5:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: E winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, building to 8 to 11 ft early in the evening, then subsiding to 7 to 9 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

SUN: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

