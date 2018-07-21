Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 21, 2018

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 76° Winds From the East

23 - 35 mph (Gust 48 mph)

20 - 30 knots (Gust 42 knots) Waves 3 - 10 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:25pm UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:49a High

Sat 3:56p Low

Sat 10:32p High

Sun 4:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:13a High

Sat 3:30p Low

Sat 9:56p High

Sun 3:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:25a High

Sat 3:44p Low

Sat 10:08p High

Sun 4:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:17a High

Sat 3:26p Low

Sat 10:00p High

Sun 3:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:57a Low

Sat 1:54p High

Sat 7:36p Low

Sun 2:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:46a High

Sat 3:56p Low

Sat 10:28p High

Sun 4:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:04a Low

Sat 1:28p High

Sat 6:43p Low

Sun 2:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:04a High

Sat 4:33p Low

Sat 10:50p High

Sun 4:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:22a High

Sat 3:51p Low

Sat 10:08p High

Sun 4:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:34a High

Sat 4:12p Low

Sat 10:24p High

Sun 4:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:24a High

Sat 4:07p Low

Sat 10:19p High

Sun 4:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:20a High

Sat 4:52p Low

Sat 11:10p High

Sun 5:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: E winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, building to 8 to 11 ft early in the evening, then subsiding to 7 to 9 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

SUN: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

