Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 21, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
23 - 35 mph (Gust 48 mph)
20 - 30 knots (Gust 42 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 10 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:52am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:49a
|High
Sat 3:56p
|Low
Sat 10:32p
|High
Sun 4:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:13a
|High
Sat 3:30p
|Low
Sat 9:56p
|High
Sun 3:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:25a
|High
Sat 3:44p
|Low
Sat 10:08p
|High
Sun 4:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:17a
|High
Sat 3:26p
|Low
Sat 10:00p
|High
Sun 3:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:57a
|Low
Sat 1:54p
|High
Sat 7:36p
|Low
Sun 2:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:46a
|High
Sat 3:56p
|Low
Sat 10:28p
|High
Sun 4:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:04a
|Low
Sat 1:28p
|High
Sat 6:43p
|Low
Sun 2:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:04a
|High
Sat 4:33p
|Low
Sat 10:50p
|High
Sun 4:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:22a
|High
Sat 3:51p
|Low
Sat 10:08p
|High
Sun 4:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:34a
|High
Sat 4:12p
|Low
Sat 10:24p
|High
Sun 4:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:24a
|High
Sat 4:07p
|Low
Sat 10:19p
|High
Sun 4:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:20a
|High
Sat 4:52p
|Low
Sat 11:10p
|High
Sun 5:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.
TONIGHT: E winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, building to 8 to 11 ft early in the evening, then subsiding to 7 to 9 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
SUN: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).