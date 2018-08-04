Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 4, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:05am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:24a
|High
Sat 1:48p
|Low
Sat 8:26p
|High
Sun 2:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:48a
|High
Sat 1:22p
|Low
Sat 7:50p
|High
Sun 1:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:00a
|High
Sat 1:36p
|Low
Sat 8:02p
|High
Sun 2:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 1:18p
|Low
Sat 7:54p
|High
Sun 1:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:29a
|High
Sat 5:28p
|Low
Sun 12:31a
|High
Sun 5:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:30a
|High
Sat 1:43p
|Low
Sat 8:22p
|High
Sun 2:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:03a
|High
Sat 4:35p
|Low
Sun 12:05a
|High
Sun 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:09a
|High
Sat 2:42p
|Low
Sat 8:58p
|High
Sun 2:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:06a
|High
Sat 1:26p
|Low
Sat 7:51p
|High
Sun 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:32a
|High
Sat 1:57p
|Low
Sat 8:14p
|High
Sun 2:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:21a
|High
Sat 1:37p
|Low
Sat 7:59p
|High
Sun 1:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:13a
|High
Sat 2:38p
|Low
Sat 8:51p
|High
Sun 3:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early. Isolated tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).