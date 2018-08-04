Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 4, 2018

Sea Girt (Sea Girt Lifeguards)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 85°
Winds From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 8:12pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 7:24a		 High
Sat 1:48p		 Low
Sat 8:26p		 High
Sun 2:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:48a		 High
Sat 1:22p		 Low
Sat 7:50p		 High
Sun 1:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:00a		 High
Sat 1:36p		 Low
Sat 8:02p		 High
Sun 2:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:52a		 High
Sat 1:18p		 Low
Sat 7:54p		 High
Sun 1:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 11:29a		 High
Sat 5:28p		 Low
Sun 12:31a		 High
Sun 5:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 7:30a		 High
Sat 1:43p		 Low
Sat 8:22p		 High
Sun 2:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 11:03a		 High
Sat 4:35p		 Low
Sun 12:05a		 High
Sun 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 8:09a		 High
Sat 2:42p		 Low
Sat 8:58p		 High
Sun 2:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:06a		 High
Sat 1:26p		 Low
Sat 7:51p		 High
Sun 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 7:32a		 High
Sat 1:57p		 Low
Sat 8:14p		 High
Sun 2:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:21a		 High
Sat 1:37p		 Low
Sat 7:59p		 High
Sun 1:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:13a		 High
Sat 2:38p		 Low
Sat 8:51p		 High
Sun 3:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early. Isolated tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

