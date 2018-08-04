Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 4, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 8:12pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:24a High

Sat 1:48p Low

Sat 8:26p High

Sun 2:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:48a High

Sat 1:22p Low

Sat 7:50p High

Sun 1:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:00a High

Sat 1:36p Low

Sat 8:02p High

Sun 2:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 1:18p Low

Sat 7:54p High

Sun 1:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:29a High

Sat 5:28p Low

Sun 12:31a High

Sun 5:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:30a High

Sat 1:43p Low

Sat 8:22p High

Sun 2:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:03a High

Sat 4:35p Low

Sun 12:05a High

Sun 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:09a High

Sat 2:42p Low

Sat 8:58p High

Sun 2:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:06a High

Sat 1:26p Low

Sat 7:51p High

Sun 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:32a High

Sat 1:57p Low

Sat 8:14p High

Sun 2:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:21a High

Sat 1:37p Low

Sat 7:59p High

Sun 1:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:13a High

Sat 2:38p Low

Sat 8:51p High

Sun 3:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early. Isolated tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN : W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).