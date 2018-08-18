Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 18, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|85° - 89°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:54pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:12a
|High
Sat 2:29p
|Low
Sat 9:00p
|High
Sun 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:36a
|High
Sat 2:03p
|Low
Sat 8:24p
|High
Sun 2:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:48a
|High
Sat 2:17p
|Low
Sat 8:36p
|High
Sun 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:40a
|High
Sat 1:59p
|Low
Sat 8:28p
|High
Sun 2:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:35a
|Low
Sat 12:17p
|High
Sat 6:09p
|Low
Sun 1:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:17a
|High
Sat 2:25p
|Low
Sat 9:00p
|High
Sun 2:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:51a
|High
Sat 5:16p
|Low
Sun 12:39a
|High
Sun 5:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:36a
|High
Sat 3:04p
|Low
Sat 9:22p
|High
Sun 3:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:50a
|High
Sat 2:16p
|Low
Sat 8:37p
|High
Sun 2:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:03a
|High
Sat 2:35p
|Low
Sat 8:53p
|High
Sun 2:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:51a
|High
Sat 2:23p
|Low
Sat 8:43p
|High
Sun 2:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:49a
|High
Sat 3:16p
|Low
Sat 9:36p
|High
Sun 3:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).