Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 18, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 85° - 89° Winds From the West

9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 81°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:54pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:12a High

Sat 2:29p Low

Sat 9:00p High

Sun 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:36a High

Sat 2:03p Low

Sat 8:24p High

Sun 2:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:48a High

Sat 2:17p Low

Sat 8:36p High

Sun 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:40a High

Sat 1:59p Low

Sat 8:28p High

Sun 2:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:35a Low

Sat 12:17p High

Sat 6:09p Low

Sun 1:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:17a High

Sat 2:25p Low

Sat 9:00p High

Sun 2:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:51a High

Sat 5:16p Low

Sun 12:39a High

Sun 5:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:36a High

Sat 3:04p Low

Sat 9:22p High

Sun 3:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:50a High

Sat 2:16p Low

Sat 8:37p High

Sun 2:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:03a High

Sat 2:35p Low

Sat 8:53p High

Sun 2:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:51a High

Sat 2:23p Low

Sat 8:43p High

Sun 2:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:49a High

Sat 3:16p Low

Sat 9:36p High

Sun 3:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

MON : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT : W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).