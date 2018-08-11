Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Point Pleasant (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 82°
Winds From the Southeast
5 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 8:04pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 8:22a		 Low
Sat 2:33p		 High
Sat 8:39p		 Low
Sun 3:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:56a		 Low
Sat 1:57p		 High
Sat 8:13p		 Low
Sun 2:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:10a		 Low
Sat 2:09p		 High
Sat 8:27p		 Low
Sun 2:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:52a		 Low
Sat 2:01p		 High
Sat 8:09p		 Low
Sun 2:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 6:32a		 High
Sat 12:02p		 Low
Sat 6:38p		 High
Sun 12:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:12a		 Low
Sat 2:28p		 High
Sat 8:32p		 Low
Sun 3:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 6:06a		 High
Sat 11:09a		 Low
Sat 6:12p		 High
Sat 11:26p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:56a		 Low
Sat 2:50p		 High
Sat 9:19p		 Low
Sun 3:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:58a		 Low
Sat 1:56p		 High
Sat 8:19p		 Low
Sun 2:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 8:30a		 Low
Sat 2:22p		 High
Sat 8:58p		 Low
Sun 3:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:03a		 Low
Sat 2:05p		 High
Sat 8:30p		 Low
Sun 2:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:04a		 Low
Sat 2:58p		 High
Sat 9:28p		 Low
Sun 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early, then showers likely with scattered tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

