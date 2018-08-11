Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 11, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 8:04pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:22a Low

Sat 2:33p High

Sat 8:39p Low

Sun 3:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:56a Low

Sat 1:57p High

Sat 8:13p Low

Sun 2:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:10a Low

Sat 2:09p High

Sat 8:27p Low

Sun 2:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:52a Low

Sat 2:01p High

Sat 8:09p Low

Sun 2:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:32a High

Sat 12:02p Low

Sat 6:38p High

Sun 12:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:12a Low

Sat 2:28p High

Sat 8:32p Low

Sun 3:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:06a High

Sat 11:09a Low

Sat 6:12p High

Sat 11:26p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:56a Low

Sat 2:50p High

Sat 9:19p Low

Sun 3:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:58a Low

Sat 1:56p High

Sat 8:19p Low

Sun 2:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:30a Low

Sat 2:22p High

Sat 8:58p Low

Sun 3:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:03a Low

Sat 2:05p High

Sat 8:30p Low

Sun 2:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:04a Low

Sat 2:58p High

Sat 9:28p Low

Sun 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early, then showers likely with scattered tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SUN : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON : SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

