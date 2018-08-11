Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 11, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:22a
|Low
Sat 2:33p
|High
Sat 8:39p
|Low
Sun 3:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:56a
|Low
Sat 1:57p
|High
Sat 8:13p
|Low
Sun 2:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:10a
|Low
Sat 2:09p
|High
Sat 8:27p
|Low
Sun 2:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:52a
|Low
Sat 2:01p
|High
Sat 8:09p
|Low
Sun 2:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:32a
|High
Sat 12:02p
|Low
Sat 6:38p
|High
Sun 12:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:12a
|Low
Sat 2:28p
|High
Sat 8:32p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:06a
|High
Sat 11:09a
|Low
Sat 6:12p
|High
Sat 11:26p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:56a
|Low
Sat 2:50p
|High
Sat 9:19p
|Low
Sun 3:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:58a
|Low
Sat 1:56p
|High
Sat 8:19p
|Low
Sun 2:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:30a
|Low
Sat 2:22p
|High
Sat 8:58p
|Low
Sun 3:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:03a
|Low
Sat 2:05p
|High
Sat 8:30p
|Low
Sun 2:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:04a
|Low
Sat 2:58p
|High
Sat 9:28p
|Low
Sun 3:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early, then showers likely with scattered tstms late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).