Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 3, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:59a
|High
Mon 2:18p
|Low
Mon 9:19p
|High
Tue 2:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:23a
|High
Mon 1:52p
|Low
Mon 8:43p
|High
Tue 2:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:35a
|High
Mon 2:06p
|Low
Mon 8:55p
|High
Tue 2:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:27a
|High
Mon 1:48p
|Low
Mon 8:47p
|High
Tue 2:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:35a
|Low
Mon 12:04p
|High
Mon 5:58p
|Low
Tue 1:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:58a
|High
Mon 2:14p
|Low
Mon 9:15p
|High
Tue 2:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:38a
|High
Mon 5:05p
|Low
Tue 12:58a
|High
Tue 5:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:33a
|High
Mon 3:12p
|Low
Mon 9:42p
|High
Tue 3:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:32a
|High
Mon 1:59p
|Low
Mon 8:40p
|High
Tue 2:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:57a
|High
Mon 2:34p
|Low
Mon 9:04p
|High
Tue 3:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:45a
|High
Mon 2:11p
|Low
Mon 8:43p
|High
Tue 2:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:39a
|High
Mon 3:11p
|Low
Mon 9:34p
|High
Tue 3:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).