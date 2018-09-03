Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 3, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:59a High

Mon 2:18p Low

Mon 9:19p High

Tue 2:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:23a High

Mon 1:52p Low

Mon 8:43p High

Tue 2:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:35a High

Mon 2:06p Low

Mon 8:55p High

Tue 2:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:27a High

Mon 1:48p Low

Mon 8:47p High

Tue 2:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:35a Low

Mon 12:04p High

Mon 5:58p Low

Tue 1:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:58a High

Mon 2:14p Low

Mon 9:15p High

Tue 2:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:38a High

Mon 5:05p Low

Tue 12:58a High

Tue 5:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:33a High

Mon 3:12p Low

Mon 9:42p High

Tue 3:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:32a High

Mon 1:59p Low

Mon 8:40p High

Tue 2:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:57a High

Mon 2:34p Low

Mon 9:04p High

Tue 3:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:45a High

Mon 2:11p Low

Mon 8:43p High

Tue 2:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:39a High

Mon 3:11p Low

Mon 9:34p High

Tue 3:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

