Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 3, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 88°
Winds From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:30pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 7:59a		 High
Mon 2:18p		 Low
Mon 9:19p		 High
Tue 2:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:23a		 High
Mon 1:52p		 Low
Mon 8:43p		 High
Tue 2:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:35a		 High
Mon 2:06p		 Low
Mon 8:55p		 High
Tue 2:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:27a		 High
Mon 1:48p		 Low
Mon 8:47p		 High
Tue 2:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 5:35a		 Low
Mon 12:04p		 High
Mon 5:58p		 Low
Tue 1:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 7:58a		 High
Mon 2:14p		 Low
Mon 9:15p		 High
Tue 2:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 11:38a		 High
Mon 5:05p		 Low
Tue 12:58a		 High
Tue 5:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 8:33a		 High
Mon 3:12p		 Low
Mon 9:42p		 High
Tue 3:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:32a		 High
Mon 1:59p		 Low
Mon 8:40p		 High
Tue 2:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 7:57a		 High
Mon 2:34p		 Low
Mon 9:04p		 High
Tue 3:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:45a		 High
Mon 2:11p		 Low
Mon 8:43p		 High
Tue 2:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 8:39a		 High
Mon 3:11p		 Low
Mon 9:34p		 High
Tue 3:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

