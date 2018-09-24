Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 24, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 68°
|Winds
|From the East
20 - 26 mph (Gust 36 mph)
17 - 23 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:52am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:03a
|Low
Mon 2:19p
|High
Mon 8:17p
|Low
Tue 2:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:37a
|Low
Mon 1:43p
|High
Mon 7:51p
|Low
Tue 2:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:51a
|Low
Mon 1:55p
|High
Mon 8:05p
|Low
Tue 2:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:33a
|Low
Mon 1:47p
|High
Mon 7:47p
|Low
Tue 2:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:04a
|High
Mon 11:43a
|Low
Mon 6:24p
|High
Mon 11:57p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:52a
|Low
Mon 2:11p
|High
Mon 8:07p
|Low
Tue 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|High
Mon 10:50a
|Low
Mon 5:58p
|High
Mon 11:04p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:41a
|Low
Mon 2:38p
|High
Mon 8:54p
|Low
Tue 3:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:42a
|Low
Mon 1:45p
|High
Mon 7:57p
|Low
Tue 2:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:08a
|Low
Mon 2:07p
|High
Mon 8:30p
|Low
Tue 2:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:45a
|Low
Mon 1:51p
|High
Mon 8:02p
|Low
Tue 2:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:44a
|Low
Mon 2:45p
|High
Mon 9:02p
|Low
Tue 3:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning. A slight chance of rain late this morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain late.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms until late afternoon, then showers likely late.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).