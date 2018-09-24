Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 24, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 68° Winds From the East

20 - 26 mph (Gust 36 mph)

17 - 23 knots (Gust 31 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:56pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:03a Low

Mon 2:19p High

Mon 8:17p Low

Tue 2:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:37a Low

Mon 1:43p High

Mon 7:51p Low

Tue 2:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:51a Low

Mon 1:55p High

Mon 8:05p Low

Tue 2:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:33a Low

Mon 1:47p High

Mon 7:47p Low

Tue 2:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:04a High

Mon 11:43a Low

Mon 6:24p High

Mon 11:57p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:52a Low

Mon 2:11p High

Mon 8:07p Low

Tue 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:38a High

Mon 10:50a Low

Mon 5:58p High

Mon 11:04p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:41a Low

Mon 2:38p High

Mon 8:54p Low

Tue 3:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:42a Low

Mon 1:45p High

Mon 7:57p Low

Tue 2:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:08a Low

Mon 2:07p High

Mon 8:30p Low

Tue 2:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:45a Low

Mon 1:51p High

Mon 8:02p Low

Tue 2:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:44a Low

Mon 2:45p High

Mon 9:02p Low

Tue 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

TODAY : E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning. A slight chance of rain late this morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain late.

TONIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

TUE : SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms until late afternoon, then showers likely late.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).