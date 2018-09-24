Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 24, 2018

Red flags on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Ceders Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 68°
Winds From the East
20 - 26 mph (Gust 36 mph)
17 - 23 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Waves 3 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:56pm
UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 8:03a		 Low
Mon 2:19p		 High
Mon 8:17p		 Low
Tue 2:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:37a		 Low
Mon 1:43p		 High
Mon 7:51p		 Low
Tue 2:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:51a		 Low
Mon 1:55p		 High
Mon 8:05p		 Low
Tue 2:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:33a		 Low
Mon 1:47p		 High
Mon 7:47p		 Low
Tue 2:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 6:04a		 High
Mon 11:43a		 Low
Mon 6:24p		 High
Mon 11:57p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 7:52a		 Low
Mon 2:11p		 High
Mon 8:07p		 Low
Tue 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 5:38a		 High
Mon 10:50a		 Low
Mon 5:58p		 High
Mon 11:04p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 8:41a		 Low
Mon 2:38p		 High
Mon 8:54p		 Low
Tue 3:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:42a		 Low
Mon 1:45p		 High
Mon 7:57p		 Low
Tue 2:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 8:08a		 Low
Mon 2:07p		 High
Mon 8:30p		 Low
Tue 2:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:45a		 Low
Mon 1:51p		 High
Mon 8:02p		 Low
Tue 2:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 8:44a		 Low
Mon 2:45p		 High
Mon 9:02p		 Low
Tue 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning. A slight chance of rain late this morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms until late afternoon, then showers likely late.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top