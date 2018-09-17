Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 17, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 7:08pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:29a
|High
Mon 2:45p
|Low
Mon 9:25p
|High
Tue 3:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:53a
|High
Mon 2:19p
|Low
Mon 8:49p
|High
Tue 2:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:05a
|High
Mon 2:33p
|Low
Mon 9:01p
|High
Tue 3:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:57a
|High
Mon 2:15p
|Low
Mon 8:53p
|High
Tue 2:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:59a
|Low
Mon 12:34p
|High
Mon 6:25p
|Low
Tue 1:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:32a
|High
Mon 2:42p
|Low
Mon 9:23p
|High
Tue 3:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:06a
|Low
Mon 12:08p
|High
Mon 5:32p
|Low
Tue 1:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:52a
|High
Mon 3:20p
|Low
Mon 9:46p
|High
Tue 3:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:07a
|High
Mon 2:33p
|Low
Mon 9:05p
|High
Tue 3:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:12a
|High
Mon 2:51p
|Low
Mon 9:19p
|High
Tue 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:04a
|High
Mon 2:40p
|Low
Mon 9:09p
|High
Tue 3:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:03a
|High
Mon 3:31p
|Low
Mon 10:00p
|High
Tue 4:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).