Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 17, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 7:08pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:29a High

Mon 2:45p Low

Mon 9:25p High

Tue 3:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:53a High

Mon 2:19p Low

Mon 8:49p High

Tue 2:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:05a High

Mon 2:33p Low

Mon 9:01p High

Tue 3:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:57a High

Mon 2:15p Low

Mon 8:53p High

Tue 2:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:59a Low

Mon 12:34p High

Mon 6:25p Low

Tue 1:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:32a High

Mon 2:42p Low

Mon 9:23p High

Tue 3:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:06a Low

Mon 12:08p High

Mon 5:32p Low

Tue 1:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:52a High

Mon 3:20p Low

Mon 9:46p High

Tue 3:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:07a High

Mon 2:33p Low

Mon 9:05p High

Tue 3:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:12a High

Mon 2:51p Low

Mon 9:19p High

Tue 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:04a High

Mon 2:40p Low

Mon 9:09p High

Tue 3:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:03a High

Mon 3:31p Low

Mon 10:00p High

Tue 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

WED : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT : SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).