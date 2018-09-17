Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 17, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80°
Winds From the Southeast
9 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 7:08pm
UV Index 6 (High)

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 8:29a		 High
Mon 2:45p		 Low
Mon 9:25p		 High
Tue 3:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:53a		 High
Mon 2:19p		 Low
Mon 8:49p		 High
Tue 2:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:05a		 High
Mon 2:33p		 Low
Mon 9:01p		 High
Tue 3:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:57a		 High
Mon 2:15p		 Low
Mon 8:53p		 High
Tue 2:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 5:59a		 Low
Mon 12:34p		 High
Mon 6:25p		 Low
Tue 1:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 8:32a		 High
Mon 2:42p		 Low
Mon 9:23p		 High
Tue 3:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 5:06a		 Low
Mon 12:08p		 High
Mon 5:32p		 Low
Tue 1:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 8:52a		 High
Mon 3:20p		 Low
Mon 9:46p		 High
Tue 3:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:07a		 High
Mon 2:33p		 Low
Mon 9:05p		 High
Tue 3:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 8:12a		 High
Mon 2:51p		 Low
Mon 9:19p		 High
Tue 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:04a		 High
Mon 2:40p		 Low
Mon 9:09p		 High
Tue 3:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 9:03a		 High
Mon 3:31p		 Low
Mon 10:00p		 High
Tue 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

