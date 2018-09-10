Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 10, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 78°
|Winds
|From the East
19 - 31 mph (Gust 41 mph)
16 - 27 knots (Gust 36 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:19pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:53a
|Low
Mon 3:10p
|High
Mon 9:10p
|Low
Tue 3:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:27a
|Low
Mon 2:34p
|High
Mon 8:44p
|Low
Tue 3:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:41a
|Low
Mon 2:46p
|High
Mon 8:58p
|Low
Tue 3:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:23a
|Low
Mon 2:38p
|High
Mon 8:40p
|Low
Tue 3:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:58a
|High
Mon 12:33p
|Low
Mon 7:15p
|High
Tue 12:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:44a
|Low
Mon 3:05p
|High
Mon 9:03p
|Low
Tue 3:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:32a
|High
Mon 11:40a
|Low
Mon 6:49p
|High
Mon 11:57p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:27a
|Low
Mon 3:28p
|High
Mon 9:48p
|Low
Tue 4:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:31a
|Low
Mon 2:36p
|High
Mon 8:50p
|Low
Tue 3:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:03a
|Low
Mon 3:00p
|High
Mon 9:26p
|Low
Tue 3:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:38a
|Low
Mon 2:44p
|High
Mon 9:01p
|Low
Tue 3:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:38a
|Low
Mon 3:39p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 4:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 12 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers until late afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: SE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 11 ft, subsiding to 8 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 9 to 10 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 10 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 9 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).