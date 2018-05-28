Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 28, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 68°
Winds From the Northeast
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:20pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 7:43a		 Low
Mon 1:54p		 High
Mon 8:05p		 Low
Tue 2:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:17a		 Low
Mon 1:18p		 High
Mon 7:39p		 Low
Tue 1:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:31a		 Low
Mon 1:30p		 High
Mon 7:53p		 Low
Tue 2:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:13a		 Low
Mon 1:22p		 High
Mon 7:35p		 Low
Tue 2:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 5:53a		 High
Mon 11:23a		 Low
Mon 5:59p		 High
Mon 11:45p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 7:37a		 Low
Mon 1:52p		 High
Mon 7:58p		 Low
Tue 2:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 5:27a		 High
Mon 10:30a		 Low
Mon 5:33p		 High
Mon 10:52p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 8:18a		 Low
Mon 2:14p		 High
Mon 8:40p		 Low
Tue 2:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:26a		 Low
Mon 1:28p		 High
Mon 7:48p		 Low
Tue 2:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 7:49a		 Low
Mon 1:45p		 High
Mon 8:14p		 Low
Tue 2:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:35a		 Low
Mon 1:31p		 High
Mon 7:56p		 Low
Tue 2:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 8:36a		 Low
Mon 2:29p		 High
Mon 8:55p		 Low
Tue 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate Risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

OVERNIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late this evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers late this evening, then scattered showers. Patchy fog late.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

