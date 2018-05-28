Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 28, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 68° Winds From the Northeast

12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:20pm UV Index 7 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:43a Low

Mon 1:54p High

Mon 8:05p Low

Tue 2:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:17a Low

Mon 1:18p High

Mon 7:39p Low

Tue 1:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:31a Low

Mon 1:30p High

Mon 7:53p Low

Tue 2:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:13a Low

Mon 1:22p High

Mon 7:35p Low

Tue 2:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:53a High

Mon 11:23a Low

Mon 5:59p High

Mon 11:45p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:37a Low

Mon 1:52p High

Mon 7:58p Low

Tue 2:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:27a High

Mon 10:30a Low

Mon 5:33p High

Mon 10:52p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:18a Low

Mon 2:14p High

Mon 8:40p Low

Tue 2:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:26a Low

Mon 1:28p High

Mon 7:48p Low

Tue 2:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:49a Low

Mon 1:45p High

Mon 8:14p Low

Tue 2:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:35a Low

Mon 1:31p High

Mon 7:56p Low

Tue 2:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:36a Low

Mon 2:29p High

Mon 8:55p Low

Tue 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate Risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

OVERNIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late this evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers late this evening, then scattered showers. Patchy fog late.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

