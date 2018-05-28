Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 28, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|62° - 68°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:43a
|Low
Mon 1:54p
|High
Mon 8:05p
|Low
Tue 2:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:17a
|Low
Mon 1:18p
|High
Mon 7:39p
|Low
Tue 1:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:31a
|Low
Mon 1:30p
|High
Mon 7:53p
|Low
Tue 2:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:13a
|Low
Mon 1:22p
|High
Mon 7:35p
|Low
Tue 2:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:53a
|High
Mon 11:23a
|Low
Mon 5:59p
|High
Mon 11:45p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:37a
|Low
Mon 1:52p
|High
Mon 7:58p
|Low
Tue 2:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:27a
|High
Mon 10:30a
|Low
Mon 5:33p
|High
Mon 10:52p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:18a
|Low
Mon 2:14p
|High
Mon 8:40p
|Low
Tue 2:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:26a
|Low
Mon 1:28p
|High
Mon 7:48p
|Low
Tue 2:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:49a
|Low
Mon 1:45p
|High
Mon 8:14p
|Low
Tue 2:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:35a
|Low
Mon 1:31p
|High
Mon 7:56p
|Low
Tue 2:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:36a
|Low
Mon 2:29p
|High
Mon 8:55p
|Low
Tue 3:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
Moderate Risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
OVERNIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late this evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers late this evening, then scattered showers. Patchy fog late.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).