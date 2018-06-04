Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 4, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 72° Winds From the North

10 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

8 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 61° - 68°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:32a High

Mon 12:54p Low

Mon 6:31p High

Tue 12:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:56a High

Mon 12:28p Low

Mon 5:55p High

Tue 12:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:08a High

Mon 12:42p Low

Mon 6:07p High

Tue 12:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:24p Low

Mon 5:59p High

Tue 12:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:37a High

Mon 4:34p Low

Mon 10:36p High

Tue 4:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:37a High

Mon 12:38p Low

Mon 6:30p High

Tue 12:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:11a High

Mon 3:41p Low

Mon 10:10p High

Tue 3:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:16a High

Mon 1:26p Low

Mon 7:06p High

Tue 1:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:18a High

Mon 12:19p Low

Mon 6:07p High

Tue 12:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:42a High

Mon 12:41p Low

Mon 6:25p High

Tue 12:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:23a High

Mon 12:21p Low

Mon 6:15p High

Tue 12:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:13a High

Mon 1:20p Low

Mon 7:14p High

Tue 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late in the evening, then becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

