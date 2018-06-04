Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 4, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 72°
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 68°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:32a
|High
Mon 12:54p
|Low
Mon 6:31p
|High
Tue 12:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:56a
|High
Mon 12:28p
|Low
Mon 5:55p
|High
Tue 12:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:08a
|High
Mon 12:42p
|Low
Mon 6:07p
|High
Tue 12:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:24p
|Low
Mon 5:59p
|High
Tue 12:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:37a
|High
Mon 4:34p
|Low
Mon 10:36p
|High
Tue 4:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:37a
|High
Mon 12:38p
|Low
Mon 6:30p
|High
Tue 12:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:11a
|High
Mon 3:41p
|Low
Mon 10:10p
|High
Tue 3:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:16a
|High
Mon 1:26p
|Low
Mon 7:06p
|High
Tue 1:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:18a
|High
Mon 12:19p
|Low
Mon 6:07p
|High
Tue 12:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:42a
|High
Mon 12:41p
|Low
Mon 6:25p
|High
Tue 12:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:23a
|High
Mon 12:21p
|Low
Mon 6:15p
|High
Tue 12:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:13a
|High
Mon 1:20p
|Low
Mon 7:14p
|High
Tue 1:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late in the evening, then becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).