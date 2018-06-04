Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 4, 2018

New loading and unloading zone on Ocean Avenue in Sea Girt (Sea Girt police)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 72°
Winds From the North
10 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 2 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 61° - 68°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:26pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 6:32a		 High
Mon 12:54p		 Low
Mon 6:31p		 High
Tue 12:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 5:56a		 High
Mon 12:28p		 Low
Mon 5:55p		 High
Tue 12:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:08a		 High
Mon 12:42p		 Low
Mon 6:07p		 High
Tue 12:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:00a		 High
Mon 12:24p		 Low
Mon 5:59p		 High
Tue 12:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 10:37a		 High
Mon 4:34p		 Low
Mon 10:36p		 High
Tue 4:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 6:37a		 High
Mon 12:38p		 Low
Mon 6:30p		 High
Tue 12:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 10:11a		 High
Mon 3:41p		 Low
Mon 10:10p		 High
Tue 3:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 7:16a		 High
Mon 1:26p		 Low
Mon 7:06p		 High
Tue 1:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:18a		 High
Mon 12:19p		 Low
Mon 6:07p		 High
Tue 12:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 6:42a		 High
Mon 12:41p		 Low
Mon 6:25p		 High
Tue 12:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:23a		 High
Mon 12:21p		 Low
Mon 6:15p		 High
Tue 12:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 7:13a		 High
Mon 1:20p		 Low
Mon 7:14p		 High
Tue 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late in the evening, then becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

