Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 18, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 92° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:32a High

Mon 12:44p Low

Mon 6:42p High

Tue 12:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:56a High

Mon 12:18p Low

Mon 6:06p High

Tue 12:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:08a High

Mon 12:32p Low

Mon 6:18p High

Tue 12:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:14p Low

Mon 6:10p High

Tue 12:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:37a High

Mon 4:24p Low

Mon 10:47p High

Tue 4:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:38a High

Mon 12:33p Low

Mon 6:43p High

Tue 12:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:11a High

Mon 3:31p Low

Mon 10:21p High

Tue 3:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:02a High

Mon 1:14p Low

Mon 7:07p High

Tue 1:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:08a High

Mon 12:17p Low

Mon 6:14p High

Tue 12:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:34a High

Mon 12:48p Low

Mon 6:39p High

Tue 1:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:13a High

Mon 12:21p Low

Mon 6:18p High

Tue 12:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:08a High

Mon 1:20p Low

Mon 7:16p High

Tue 1:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

