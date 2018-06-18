Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 18, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 92°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:32a
|High
Mon 12:44p
|Low
Mon 6:42p
|High
Tue 12:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:56a
|High
Mon 12:18p
|Low
Mon 6:06p
|High
Tue 12:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:08a
|High
Mon 12:32p
|Low
Mon 6:18p
|High
Tue 12:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:14p
|Low
Mon 6:10p
|High
Tue 12:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:37a
|High
Mon 4:24p
|Low
Mon 10:47p
|High
Tue 4:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:38a
|High
Mon 12:33p
|Low
Mon 6:43p
|High
Tue 12:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:11a
|High
Mon 3:31p
|Low
Mon 10:21p
|High
Tue 3:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:02a
|High
Mon 1:14p
|Low
Mon 7:07p
|High
Tue 1:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:08a
|High
Mon 12:17p
|Low
Mon 6:14p
|High
Tue 12:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:34a
|High
Mon 12:48p
|Low
Mon 6:39p
|High
Tue 1:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:13a
|High
Mon 12:21p
|Low
Mon 6:18p
|High
Tue 12:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:08a
|High
Mon 1:20p
|Low
Mon 7:16p
|High
Tue 1:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TUE: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).