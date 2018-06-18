Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 18, 2018

After hours patrol on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 92°
Winds From the Southwest
11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 66° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 10 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 6:32a		 High
Mon 12:44p		 Low
Mon 6:42p		 High
Tue 12:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 5:56a		 High
Mon 12:18p		 Low
Mon 6:06p		 High
Tue 12:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:08a		 High
Mon 12:32p		 Low
Mon 6:18p		 High
Tue 12:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:00a		 High
Mon 12:14p		 Low
Mon 6:10p		 High
Tue 12:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 10:37a		 High
Mon 4:24p		 Low
Mon 10:47p		 High
Tue 4:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 6:38a		 High
Mon 12:33p		 Low
Mon 6:43p		 High
Tue 12:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 10:11a		 High
Mon 3:31p		 Low
Mon 10:21p		 High
Tue 3:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 7:02a		 High
Mon 1:14p		 Low
Mon 7:07p		 High
Tue 1:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:08a		 High
Mon 12:17p		 Low
Mon 6:14p		 High
Tue 12:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 6:34a		 High
Mon 12:48p		 Low
Mon 6:39p		 High
Tue 1:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:13a		 High
Mon 12:21p		 Low
Mon 6:18p		 High
Tue 12:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 7:08a		 High
Mon 1:20p		 Low
Mon 7:16p		 High
Tue 1:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top