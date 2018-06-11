Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 11, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 66°
|Winds
|From the East
14 - 23 mph (Gust 26 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:16a
|Low
Mon 12:28p
|High
Mon 6:39p
|Low
Tue 1:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:50a
|Low
Mon 11:52a
|High
Mon 6:13p
|Low
Tue 12:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:04a
|Low
Mon 12:04p
|High
Mon 6:27p
|Low
Tue 12:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:46a
|Low
Mon 11:56a
|High
Mon 6:09p
|Low
Tue 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:56a
|Low
Mon 4:33p
|High
Mon 10:19p
|Low
Tue 5:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:09a
|Low
Mon 12:19p
|High
Mon 6:33p
|Low
Tue 1:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:03a
|Low
Mon 4:07p
|High
Mon 9:26p
|Low
Tue 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:57a
|Low
Mon 12:52p
|High
Mon 7:27p
|Low
Tue 1:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:52a
|Low
Mon 11:52a
|High
Mon 6:20p
|Low
Tue 12:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:19a
|Low
Mon 12:17p
|High
Mon 6:50p
|Low
Tue 1:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:58a
|Low
Mon 12:03p
|High
Mon 6:28p
|Low
Tue 12:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:00a
|Low
Mon 12:55p
|High
Mon 7:26p
|Low
Tue 1:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Periods of rain early, then rain likely this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).