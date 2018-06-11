Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 11, 2018

Barnegat Light (Barnegat Light Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 66°
Winds From the East
14 - 23 mph (Gust 26 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 64° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm
UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 6:16a		 Low
Mon 12:28p		 High
Mon 6:39p		 Low
Tue 1:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 5:50a		 Low
Mon 11:52a		 High
Mon 6:13p		 Low
Tue 12:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:04a		 Low
Mon 12:04p		 High
Mon 6:27p		 Low
Tue 12:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 5:46a		 Low
Mon 11:56a		 High
Mon 6:09p		 Low
Tue 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 9:56a		 Low
Mon 4:33p		 High
Mon 10:19p		 Low
Tue 5:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 6:09a		 Low
Mon 12:19p		 High
Mon 6:33p		 Low
Tue 1:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 9:03a		 Low
Mon 4:07p		 High
Mon 9:26p		 Low
Tue 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 6:57a		 Low
Mon 12:52p		 High
Mon 7:27p		 Low
Tue 1:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 5:52a		 Low
Mon 11:52a		 High
Mon 6:20p		 Low
Tue 12:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 6:19a		 Low
Mon 12:17p		 High
Mon 6:50p		 Low
Tue 1:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 5:58a		 Low
Mon 12:03p		 High
Mon 6:28p		 Low
Tue 12:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 7:00a		 Low
Mon 12:55p		 High
Mon 7:26p		 Low
Tue 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Periods of rain early, then rain likely this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

