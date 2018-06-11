Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 11, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 66° Winds From the East

14 - 23 mph (Gust 26 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:16a Low

Mon 12:28p High

Mon 6:39p Low

Tue 1:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:50a Low

Mon 11:52a High

Mon 6:13p Low

Tue 12:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:04a Low

Mon 12:04p High

Mon 6:27p Low

Tue 12:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:46a Low

Mon 11:56a High

Mon 6:09p Low

Tue 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:56a Low

Mon 4:33p High

Mon 10:19p Low

Tue 5:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:09a Low

Mon 12:19p High

Mon 6:33p Low

Tue 1:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:03a Low

Mon 4:07p High

Mon 9:26p Low

Tue 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:57a Low

Mon 12:52p High

Mon 7:27p Low

Tue 1:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:52a Low

Mon 11:52a High

Mon 6:20p Low

Tue 12:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:19a Low

Mon 12:17p High

Mon 6:50p Low

Tue 1:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:58a Low

Mon 12:03p High

Mon 6:28p Low

Tue 12:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:00a Low

Mon 12:55p High

Mon 7:26p Low

Tue 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Periods of rain early, then rain likely this morning. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

