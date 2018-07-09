Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 9, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 11:06a
|High
Mon 5:13p
|Low
Tue 12:04a
|High
Tue 5:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:30a
|High
Mon 4:47p
|Low
Mon 11:28p
|High
Tue 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:42a
|High
Mon 5:01p
|Low
Mon 11:40p
|High
Tue 5:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:34a
|High
Mon 4:43p
|Low
Mon 11:32p
|High
Tue 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:24a
|Low
Mon 3:11p
|High
Mon 8:53p
|Low
Tue 4:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:53a
|High
Mon 5:12p
|Low
Mon 11:58p
|High
Tue 5:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:31a
|Low
Mon 2:45p
|High
Mon 8:00p
|Low
Tue 3:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:29a
|Low
Mon 11:26a
|High
Mon 6:06p
|Low
Tue 12:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:27a
|High
Mon 4:59p
|Low
Mon 11:29p
|High
Tue 5:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:50a
|High
Mon 5:29p
|Low
Mon 11:52p
|High
Tue 5:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:39a
|High
Mon 5:11p
|Low
Mon 11:35p
|High
Tue 5:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:31a
|Low
Mon 11:30a
|High
Mon 6:04p
|Low
Tue 12:24a
Marine Forecast
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).