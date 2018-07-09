Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 9, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 86° Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:32pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 11:06a High

Mon 5:13p Low

Tue 12:04a High

Tue 5:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:30a High

Mon 4:47p Low

Mon 11:28p High

Tue 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:42a High

Mon 5:01p Low

Mon 11:40p High

Tue 5:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:34a High

Mon 4:43p Low

Mon 11:32p High

Tue 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:24a Low

Mon 3:11p High

Mon 8:53p Low

Tue 4:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:53a High

Mon 5:12p Low

Mon 11:58p High

Tue 5:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:31a Low

Mon 2:45p High

Mon 8:00p Low

Tue 3:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:29a Low

Mon 11:26a High

Mon 6:06p Low

Tue 12:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:27a High

Mon 4:59p Low

Mon 11:29p High

Tue 5:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:50a High

Mon 5:29p Low

Mon 11:52p High

Tue 5:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:39a High

Mon 5:11p Low

Mon 11:35p High

Tue 5:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:31a Low

Mon 11:30a High

Mon 6:04p Low

Tue 12:24a

Marine Forecast

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

