Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 9, 2018

Avon By The Sea (Monmouth County Shieriff Shaun Golden)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 86°
Winds From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 64° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:32pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 11:06a		 High
Mon 5:13p		 Low
Tue 12:04a		 High
Tue 5:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:30a		 High
Mon 4:47p		 Low
Mon 11:28p		 High
Tue 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:42a		 High
Mon 5:01p		 Low
Mon 11:40p		 High
Tue 5:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:34a		 High
Mon 4:43p		 Low
Mon 11:32p		 High
Tue 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 8:24a		 Low
Mon 3:11p		 High
Mon 8:53p		 Low
Tue 4:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 10:53a		 High
Mon 5:12p		 Low
Mon 11:58p		 High
Tue 5:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 7:31a		 Low
Mon 2:45p		 High
Mon 8:00p		 Low
Tue 3:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 5:29a		 Low
Mon 11:26a		 High
Mon 6:06p		 Low
Tue 12:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:27a		 High
Mon 4:59p		 Low
Mon 11:29p		 High
Tue 5:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 10:50a		 High
Mon 5:29p		 Low
Mon 11:52p		 High
Tue 5:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:39a		 High
Mon 5:11p		 Low
Mon 11:35p		 High
Tue 5:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 5:31a		 Low
Mon 11:30a		 High
Mon 6:04p		 Low
Tue 12:24a

Marine Forecast

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

