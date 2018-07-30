Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 30, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82°
Winds From the Southeast
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 72° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:17pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 10:18a		 Low
Mon 4:25p		 High
Mon 10:26p		 Low
Tue 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:52a		 Low
Mon 3:49p		 High
Mon 10:00p		 Low
Tue 4:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:06a		 Low
Mon 4:01p		 High
Mon 10:14p		 Low
Tue 4:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:48a		 Low
Mon 3:53p		 High
Mon 9:56p		 Low
Tue 4:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 8:24a		 High
Mon 1:58p		 Low
Mon 8:30p		 High
Tue 2:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 10:06a		 Low
Mon 4:11p		 High
Mon 10:15p		 Low
Tue 4:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 7:58a		 High
Mon 1:05p		 Low
Mon 8:04p		 High
Tue 1:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 10:58a		 Low
Mon 4:43p		 High
Mon 11:05p		 Low
Tue 5:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:55a		 Low
Mon 3:48p		 High
Mon 10:05p		 Low
Tue 4:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 10:26a		 Low
Mon 4:08p		 High
Mon 10:41p		 Low
Tue 4:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:56a		 Low
Mon 3:50p		 High
Mon 10:10p		 Low
Tue 4:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 10:58a		 Low
Mon 4:51p		 High
Mon 11:14p		 Low
Tue 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top