Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 30, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:18a
|Low
Mon 4:25p
|High
Mon 10:26p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:52a
|Low
Mon 3:49p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 4:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:06a
|Low
Mon 4:01p
|High
Mon 10:14p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:48a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 9:56p
|Low
Tue 4:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:24a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 8:30p
|High
Tue 2:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:06a
|Low
Mon 4:11p
|High
Mon 10:15p
|Low
Tue 4:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:58a
|High
Mon 1:05p
|Low
Mon 8:04p
|High
Tue 1:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:58a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 11:05p
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:55a
|Low
Mon 3:48p
|High
Mon 10:05p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:26a
|Low
Mon 4:08p
|High
Mon 10:41p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:56a
|Low
Mon 3:50p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:58a
|Low
Mon 4:51p
|High
Mon 11:14p
|Low
Tue 5:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).