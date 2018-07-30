Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 30, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:17pm UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:18a Low

Mon 4:25p High

Mon 10:26p Low

Tue 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:52a Low

Mon 3:49p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 4:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:06a Low

Mon 4:01p High

Mon 10:14p Low

Tue 4:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:48a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 9:56p Low

Tue 4:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:24a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 8:30p High

Tue 2:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:06a Low

Mon 4:11p High

Mon 10:15p Low

Tue 4:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:58a High

Mon 1:05p Low

Mon 8:04p High

Tue 1:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:58a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 11:05p Low

Tue 5:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 3:48p High

Mon 10:05p Low

Tue 4:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:26a Low

Mon 4:08p High

Mon 10:41p Low

Tue 4:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:56a Low

Mon 3:50p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 4:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:58a Low

Mon 4:51p High

Mon 11:14p Low

Tue 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : N winds around 5 kt, becoming E late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT : SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE : SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).