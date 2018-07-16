Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 16, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 89°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:18a
|High
Mon 11:25a
|Low
Mon 5:28p
|High
Mon 11:39p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:59a
|Low
Mon 4:52p
|High
Mon 11:13p
|Low
Tue 5:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:13a
|Low
Mon 5:04p
|High
Mon 11:27p
|Low
Tue 5:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:55a
|Low
Mon 4:56p
|High
Mon 11:09p
|Low
Tue 5:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:23a
|High
Mon 3:05p
|Low
Mon 9:33p
|High
Tue 3:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|High
Mon 11:14a
|Low
Mon 5:25p
|High
Mon 11:29p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:57a
|High
Mon 2:12p
|Low
Mon 9:07p
|High
Tue 2:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:46a
|High
Mon 11:56a
|Low
Mon 5:50p
|High
Tue 12:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:58a
|Low
Mon 4:58p
|High
Mon 11:14p
|Low
Tue 5:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|High
Mon 11:33a
|Low
Mon 5:22p
|High
Mon 11:51p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:03a
|Low
Mon 5:00p
|High
Mon 11:24p
|Low
Tue 5:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:52a
|High
Mon 12:03p
|Low
Mon 6:00p
|High
Tue 12:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).