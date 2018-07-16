Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 16, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 89°
Winds From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:28pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 5:18a		 High
Mon 11:25a		 Low
Mon 5:28p		 High
Mon 11:39p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:59a		 Low
Mon 4:52p		 High
Mon 11:13p		 Low
Tue 5:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:13a		 Low
Mon 5:04p		 High
Mon 11:27p		 Low
Tue 5:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:55a		 Low
Mon 4:56p		 High
Mon 11:09p		 Low
Tue 5:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 9:23a		 High
Mon 3:05p		 Low
Mon 9:33p		 High
Tue 3:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 5:21a		 High
Mon 11:14a		 Low
Mon 5:25p		 High
Mon 11:29p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 8:57a		 High
Mon 2:12p		 Low
Mon 9:07p		 High
Tue 2:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 5:46a		 High
Mon 11:56a		 Low
Mon 5:50p		 High
Tue 12:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:58a		 Low
Mon 4:58p		 High
Mon 11:14p		 Low
Tue 5:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 5:17a		 High
Mon 11:33a		 Low
Mon 5:22p		 High
Mon 11:51p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:03a		 Low
Mon 5:00p		 High
Mon 11:24p		 Low
Tue 5:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 5:52a		 High
Mon 12:03p		 Low
Mon 6:00p		 High
Tue 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

