Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 16, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 89° Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:18a High

Mon 11:25a Low

Mon 5:28p High

Mon 11:39p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:59a Low

Mon 4:52p High

Mon 11:13p Low

Tue 5:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:13a Low

Mon 5:04p High

Mon 11:27p Low

Tue 5:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:55a Low

Mon 4:56p High

Mon 11:09p Low

Tue 5:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:23a High

Mon 3:05p Low

Mon 9:33p High

Tue 3:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:21a High

Mon 11:14a Low

Mon 5:25p High

Mon 11:29p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:57a High

Mon 2:12p Low

Mon 9:07p High

Tue 2:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:46a High

Mon 11:56a Low

Mon 5:50p High

Tue 12:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:58a Low

Mon 4:58p High

Mon 11:14p Low

Tue 5:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:17a High

Mon 11:33a Low

Mon 5:22p High

Mon 11:51p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:03a Low

Mon 5:00p High

Mon 11:24p Low

Tue 5:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:52a High

Mon 12:03p Low

Mon 6:00p High

Tue 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

