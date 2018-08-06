Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 6, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 93° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 67° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:37a High

Mon 3:43p Low

Mon 10:45p High

Tue 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:01a High

Mon 3:17p Low

Mon 10:09p High

Tue 3:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:13a High

Mon 3:31p Low

Mon 10:21p High

Tue 4:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:05a High

Mon 3:13p Low

Mon 10:13p High

Tue 3:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:54a Low

Mon 1:42p High

Mon 7:23p Low

Tue 2:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:26a High

Mon 3:45p Low

Mon 10:37p High

Tue 4:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:01a Low

Mon 1:16p High

Mon 6:30p Low

Tue 2:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:59a High

Mon 4:39p Low

Mon 11:05p High

Tue 5:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:59a High

Mon 3:31p Low

Mon 10:05p High

Tue 3:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:22a High

Mon 4:04p Low

Mon 10:28p High

Tue 4:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:11a High

Mon 3:44p Low

Mon 10:10p High

Tue 4:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:03a High

Mon 4:38p Low

Mon 10:59p High

Tue 5:06a

Marine Forecast

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).