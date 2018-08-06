Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 6, 2018

McCabe Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 93°
Winds From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 67° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 8:10pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 9:37a		 High
Mon 3:43p		 Low
Mon 10:45p		 High
Tue 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:01a		 High
Mon 3:17p		 Low
Mon 10:09p		 High
Tue 3:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:13a		 High
Mon 3:31p		 Low
Mon 10:21p		 High
Tue 4:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:05a		 High
Mon 3:13p		 Low
Mon 10:13p		 High
Tue 3:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 6:54a		 Low
Mon 1:42p		 High
Mon 7:23p		 Low
Tue 2:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 9:26a		 High
Mon 3:45p		 Low
Mon 10:37p		 High
Tue 4:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 6:01a		 Low
Mon 1:16p		 High
Mon 6:30p		 Low
Tue 2:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 9:59a		 High
Mon 4:39p		 Low
Mon 11:05p		 High
Tue 5:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:59a		 High
Mon 3:31p		 Low
Mon 10:05p		 High
Tue 3:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 9:22a		 High
Mon 4:04p		 Low
Mon 10:28p		 High
Tue 4:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:11a		 High
Mon 3:44p		 Low
Mon 10:10p		 High
Tue 4:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 10:03a		 High
Mon 4:38p		 Low
Mon 10:59p		 High
Tue 5:06a

Marine Forecast

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

