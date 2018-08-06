Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 6, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 93°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:37a
|High
Mon 3:43p
|Low
Mon 10:45p
|High
Tue 4:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:01a
|High
Mon 3:17p
|Low
Mon 10:09p
|High
Tue 3:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:13a
|High
Mon 3:31p
|Low
Mon 10:21p
|High
Tue 4:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:05a
|High
Mon 3:13p
|Low
Mon 10:13p
|High
Tue 3:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:54a
|Low
Mon 1:42p
|High
Mon 7:23p
|Low
Tue 2:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:26a
|High
Mon 3:45p
|Low
Mon 10:37p
|High
Tue 4:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:01a
|Low
Mon 1:16p
|High
Mon 6:30p
|Low
Tue 2:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:59a
|High
Mon 4:39p
|Low
Mon 11:05p
|High
Tue 5:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:59a
|High
Mon 3:31p
|Low
Mon 10:05p
|High
Tue 3:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:22a
|High
Mon 4:04p
|Low
Mon 10:28p
|High
Tue 4:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:11a
|High
Mon 3:44p
|Low
Mon 10:10p
|High
Tue 4:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:03a
|High
Mon 4:38p
|Low
Mon 10:59p
|High
Tue 5:06a
Marine Forecast
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).