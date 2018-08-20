Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 20, 2018

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 77°
Winds From the East
11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 71° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:52pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 10:09a		 High
Mon 4:15p		 Low
Mon 10:56p		 High
Tue 4:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:33a		 High
Mon 3:49p		 Low
Mon 10:20p		 High
Tue 4:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:45a		 High
Mon 4:03p		 Low
Mon 10:32p		 High
Tue 4:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:37a		 High
Mon 3:45p		 Low
Mon 10:24p		 High
Tue 4:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 7:24a		 Low
Mon 2:14p		 High
Mon 7:55p		 Low
Tue 3:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 10:03a		 High
Mon 4:16p		 Low
Mon 10:52p		 High
Tue 4:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 6:31a		 Low
Mon 1:48p		 High
Mon 7:02p		 Low
Tue 2:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 10:22a		 High
Mon 4:53p		 Low
Mon 11:16p		 High
Tue 5:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:42a		 High
Mon 4:11p		 Low
Mon 10:37p		 High
Tue 4:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 9:49a		 High
Mon 4:32p		 Low
Mon 10:52p		 High
Tue 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:42a		 High
Mon 4:30p		 Low
Mon 10:49p		 High
Tue 4:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 10:38a		 High
Mon 5:11p		 Low
Mon 11:36p		 High
Tue 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain and drizzle early. A slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top