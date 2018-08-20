Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 20, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 77°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:52pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:09a
|High
Mon 4:15p
|Low
Mon 10:56p
|High
Tue 4:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:33a
|High
Mon 3:49p
|Low
Mon 10:20p
|High
Tue 4:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:45a
|High
Mon 4:03p
|Low
Mon 10:32p
|High
Tue 4:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:37a
|High
Mon 3:45p
|Low
Mon 10:24p
|High
Tue 4:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:24a
|Low
Mon 2:14p
|High
Mon 7:55p
|Low
Tue 3:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:03a
|High
Mon 4:16p
|Low
Mon 10:52p
|High
Tue 4:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:31a
|Low
Mon 1:48p
|High
Mon 7:02p
|Low
Tue 2:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:22a
|High
Mon 4:53p
|Low
Mon 11:16p
|High
Tue 5:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:42a
|High
Mon 4:11p
|Low
Mon 10:37p
|High
Tue 4:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:49a
|High
Mon 4:32p
|Low
Mon 10:52p
|High
Tue 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:42a
|High
Mon 4:30p
|Low
Mon 10:49p
|High
Tue 4:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:38a
|High
Mon 5:11p
|Low
Mon 11:36p
|High
Tue 5:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain and drizzle early. A slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).