Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 20, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 77° Winds From the East

11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 80°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:52pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:09a High

Mon 4:15p Low

Mon 10:56p High

Tue 4:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:33a High

Mon 3:49p Low

Mon 10:20p High

Tue 4:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:45a High

Mon 4:03p Low

Mon 10:32p High

Tue 4:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:37a High

Mon 3:45p Low

Mon 10:24p High

Tue 4:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:24a Low

Mon 2:14p High

Mon 7:55p Low

Tue 3:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:03a High

Mon 4:16p Low

Mon 10:52p High

Tue 4:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:31a Low

Mon 1:48p High

Mon 7:02p Low

Tue 2:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:22a High

Mon 4:53p Low

Mon 11:16p High

Tue 5:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:42a High

Mon 4:11p Low

Mon 10:37p High

Tue 4:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:49a High

Mon 4:32p Low

Mon 10:52p High

Tue 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:42a High

Mon 4:30p Low

Mon 10:49p High

Tue 4:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:38a High

Mon 5:11p Low

Mon 11:36p High

Tue 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain and drizzle early. A slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.

TONIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU : N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).