Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 13, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 82° Winds From the Northeast

7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 8:01pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:07a Low

Mon 4:19p High

Mon 10:22p Low

Tue 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:41a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 9:56p Low

Tue 4:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 3:55p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 4:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:37a Low

Mon 3:47p High

Mon 9:52p Low

Tue 4:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:11a High

Mon 1:47p Low

Mon 8:24p High

Tue 2:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:56a Low

Mon 4:13p High

Mon 10:14p Low

Tue 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:45a High

Mon 12:54p Low

Mon 7:58p High

Tue 1:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:40a Low

Mon 4:37p High

Mon 10:59p Low

Tue 5:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:43a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 4:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:17a Low

Mon 4:09p High

Mon 10:38p Low

Tue 4:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:49a Low

Mon 3:49p High

Mon 10:11p Low

Tue 4:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:49a Low

Mon 4:48p High

Mon 11:10p Low

Tue 5:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).