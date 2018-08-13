Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 13, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 8:01pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:07a
|Low
Mon 4:19p
|High
Mon 10:22p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:41a
|Low
Mon 3:43p
|High
Mon 9:56p
|Low
Tue 4:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:55a
|Low
Mon 3:55p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:37a
|Low
Mon 3:47p
|High
Mon 9:52p
|Low
Tue 4:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:11a
|High
Mon 1:47p
|Low
Mon 8:24p
|High
Tue 2:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:56a
|Low
Mon 4:13p
|High
Mon 10:14p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:45a
|High
Mon 12:54p
|Low
Mon 7:58p
|High
Tue 1:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:40a
|Low
Mon 4:37p
|High
Mon 10:59p
|Low
Tue 5:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:43a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 4:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:17a
|Low
Mon 4:09p
|High
Mon 10:38p
|Low
Tue 4:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:49a
|Low
Mon 3:49p
|High
Mon 10:11p
|Low
Tue 4:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:49a
|Low
Mon 4:48p
|High
Mon 11:10p
|Low
Tue 5:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).