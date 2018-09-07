Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 7, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|79° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:37am - 7:24pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:16a
|Low
Fri 12:28p
|High
Fri 6:37p
|Low
Sat 1:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:50a
|Low
Fri 11:52a
|High
Fri 6:11p
|Low
Sat 12:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:04a
|Low
Fri 12:04p
|High
Fri 6:25p
|Low
Sat 12:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:46a
|Low
Fri 11:56a
|High
Fri 6:07p
|Low
Sat 12:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:56a
|Low
Fri 4:33p
|High
Fri 10:17p
|Low
Sat 5:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:06a
|Low
Fri 12:19p
|High
Fri 6:27p
|Low
Sat 1:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:03a
|Low
Fri 4:07p
|High
Fri 9:24p
|Low
Sat 4:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:51a
|Low
Fri 12:44p
|High
Fri 7:16p
|Low
Sat 1:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:55a
|Low
Fri 11:52a
|High
Fri 6:17p
|Low
Sat 12:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:20a
|Low
Fri 12:14p
|High
Fri 6:51p
|Low
Sat 1:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:01a
|Low
Fri 12:01p
|High
Fri 6:29p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:58a
|Low
Fri 12:53p
|High
Fri 7:24p
|Low
Sat 1:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Showers likely late.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of rain.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Rain likely.
MON: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).