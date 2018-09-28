Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 28, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 74°
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:56am - 6:50pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:22a
|Low
Fri 5:01p
|High
Fri 10:52p
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:56a
|Low
Fri 4:25p
|High
Fri 10:26p
|Low
Sat 4:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:10a
|Low
Fri 4:37p
|High
Fri 10:40p
|Low
Sat 4:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:52a
|Low
Fri 4:29p
|High
Fri 10:22p
|Low
Sat 4:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:30a
|High
Fri 2:02p
|Low
Fri 9:06p
|High
Sat 2:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:19a
|Low
Fri 4:57p
|High
Fri 10:47p
|Low
Sat 4:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:04a
|High
Fri 1:09p
|Low
Fri 8:40p
|High
Sat 1:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 11:18a
|Low
Fri 5:31p
|High
Fri 11:38p
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:04a
|Low
Fri 4:28p
|High
Fri 10:26p
|Low
Sat 4:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:45a
|Low
Fri 4:53p
|High
Fri 11:04p
|Low
Sat 4:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:14a
|Low
Fri 4:31p
|High
Fri 10:35p
|Low
Sat 4:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 11:18a
|Low
Fri 5:29p
|High
Fri 11:42p
|Low
Sat 5:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this morning, then becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Rain this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
