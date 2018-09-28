Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 28, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 74° Winds From the North

9 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:50pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:22a Low

Fri 5:01p High

Fri 10:52p Low

Sat 5:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 4:25p High

Fri 10:26p Low

Sat 4:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:10a Low

Fri 4:37p High

Fri 10:40p Low

Sat 4:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:52a Low

Fri 4:29p High

Fri 10:22p Low

Sat 4:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:30a High

Fri 2:02p Low

Fri 9:06p High

Sat 2:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:19a Low

Fri 4:57p High

Fri 10:47p Low

Sat 4:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:04a High

Fri 1:09p Low

Fri 8:40p High

Sat 1:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 11:18a Low

Fri 5:31p High

Fri 11:38p Low

Sat 5:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:04a Low

Fri 4:28p High

Fri 10:26p Low

Sat 4:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:45a Low

Fri 4:53p High

Fri 11:04p Low

Sat 4:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:14a Low

Fri 4:31p High

Fri 10:35p Low

Sat 4:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 11:18a Low

Fri 5:29p High

Fri 11:42p Low

Sat 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY : E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this morning, then becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Rain this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).