Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 28, 2018

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 74°
Winds From the North
9 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:50pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 10:22a		 Low
Fri 5:01p		 High
Fri 10:52p		 Low
Sat 5:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:56a		 Low
Fri 4:25p		 High
Fri 10:26p		 Low
Sat 4:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:10a		 Low
Fri 4:37p		 High
Fri 10:40p		 Low
Sat 4:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:52a		 Low
Fri 4:29p		 High
Fri 10:22p		 Low
Sat 4:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 8:30a		 High
Fri 2:02p		 Low
Fri 9:06p		 High
Sat 2:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 10:19a		 Low
Fri 4:57p		 High
Fri 10:47p		 Low
Sat 4:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 8:04a		 High
Fri 1:09p		 Low
Fri 8:40p		 High
Sat 1:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 11:18a		 Low
Fri 5:31p		 High
Fri 11:38p		 Low
Sat 5:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:04a		 Low
Fri 4:28p		 High
Fri 10:26p		 Low
Sat 4:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 10:45a		 Low
Fri 4:53p		 High
Fri 11:04p		 Low
Sat 4:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:14a		 Low
Fri 4:31p		 High
Fri 10:35p		 Low
Sat 4:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 11:18a		 Low
Fri 5:29p		 High
Fri 11:42p		 Low
Sat 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this morning, then becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Rain this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

