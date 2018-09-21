Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 21, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 7:01pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:00a
|Low
Fri 12:08p
|High
Fri 6:17p
|Low
Sat 12:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:34a
|Low
Fri 11:32a
|High
Fri 5:51p
|Low
Sat 12:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:48a
|Low
Fri 11:44a
|High
Fri 6:05p
|Low
Sat 12:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:30a
|Low
Fri 11:36a
|High
Fri 5:47p
|Low
Sat 12:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:40a
|Low
Fri 4:13p
|High
Fri 9:57p
|Low
Sat 4:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:52a
|Low
Fri 11:56a
|High
Fri 6:04p
|Low
Sat 12:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:47a
|Low
Fri 3:47p
|High
Fri 9:04p
|Low
Sat 4:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:31a
|Low
Fri 12:23p
|High
Fri 6:48p
|Low
Sat 1:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:45a
|Low
Fri 11:42a
|High
Fri 6:01p
|Low
Sat 12:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:56a
|Low
Fri 11:55a
|High
Fri 6:24p
|Low
Sat 12:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:58a
|Low
Fri 11:48a
|High
Fri 6:14p
|Low
Sat 12:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:43a
|Low
Fri 12:39p
|High
Fri 7:02p
|Low
Sat 1:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 20 to 25 kt after midnight, then diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).