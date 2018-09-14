Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 14, 2018

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 75°
Winds From the East
13 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 3 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 7:13pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 5:50a		 High
Fri 12:12p		 Low
Fri 6:25p		 High
Sat 12:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:14a		 High
Fri 11:46a		 Low
Fri 5:49p		 High
Sat 12:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:26a		 High
Fri 12:00p		 Low
Fri 6:01p		 High
Sat 12:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:18a		 High
Fri 11:42a		 Low
Fri 5:53p		 High
Sat 12:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:55a		 High
Fri 3:52p		 Low
Fri 10:30p		 High
Sat 4:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 5:56a		 High
Fri 12:03p		 Low
Fri 6:32p		 High
Sat 12:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 9:29a		 High
Fri 2:59p		 Low
Fri 10:04p		 High
Sat 3:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 6:18a		 High
Fri 12:43p		 Low
Fri 6:57p		 High
Sat 1:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:28a		 High
Fri 11:44a		 Low
Fri 6:06p		 High
Sat 12:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 5:45a		 High
Fri 12:12p		 Low
Fri 6:26p		 High
Sat 12:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:26a		 High
Fri 11:49a		 Low
Fri 6:07p		 High
Sat 12:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 6:28a		 High
Fri 12:49p		 Low
Fri 7:06p		 High
Sat 1:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Patchy drizzle this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top