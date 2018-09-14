Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 14, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 75° Winds From the East

13 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 7:13pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:50a High

Fri 12:12p Low

Fri 6:25p High

Sat 12:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:14a High

Fri 11:46a Low

Fri 5:49p High

Sat 12:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:26a High

Fri 12:00p Low

Fri 6:01p High

Sat 12:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:18a High

Fri 11:42a Low

Fri 5:53p High

Sat 12:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:55a High

Fri 3:52p Low

Fri 10:30p High

Sat 4:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:56a High

Fri 12:03p Low

Fri 6:32p High

Sat 12:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:29a High

Fri 2:59p Low

Fri 10:04p High

Sat 3:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:18a High

Fri 12:43p Low

Fri 6:57p High

Sat 1:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:28a High

Fri 11:44a Low

Fri 6:06p High

Sat 12:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:45a High

Fri 12:12p Low

Fri 6:26p High

Sat 12:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:26a High

Fri 11:49a Low

Fri 6:07p High

Sat 12:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:28a High

Fri 12:49p Low

Fri 7:06p High

Sat 1:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY : E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Patchy drizzle this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

