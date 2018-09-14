Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 14, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 75°
|Winds
|From the East
13 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 7:13pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:50a
|High
Fri 12:12p
|Low
Fri 6:25p
|High
Sat 12:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|High
Fri 11:46a
|Low
Fri 5:49p
|High
Sat 12:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|High
Fri 12:00p
|Low
Fri 6:01p
|High
Sat 12:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|High
Fri 11:42a
|Low
Fri 5:53p
|High
Sat 12:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:55a
|High
Fri 3:52p
|Low
Fri 10:30p
|High
Sat 4:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:56a
|High
Fri 12:03p
|Low
Fri 6:32p
|High
Sat 12:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:29a
|High
Fri 2:59p
|Low
Fri 10:04p
|High
Sat 3:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:18a
|High
Fri 12:43p
|Low
Fri 6:57p
|High
Sat 1:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:28a
|High
Fri 11:44a
|Low
Fri 6:06p
|High
Sat 12:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:45a
|High
Fri 12:12p
|Low
Fri 6:26p
|High
Sat 12:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|High
Fri 11:49a
|Low
Fri 6:07p
|High
Sat 12:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:28a
|High
Fri 12:49p
|Low
Fri 7:06p
|High
Sat 1:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
TODAY: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. Patchy drizzle this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
TUE: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).