Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 26, 2018

Ocean Grove boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

A nor'easter will affect the coast with rain and winds over 50 mph along the coast on Friday night and Saturday. About 2 feet of surge will cause widespread minor to moderate flooding during Saturday morning's high tide cycle (around 9-10am along the oceanfront.

Air Temperature 51° - 55°
Winds From the East
10 - 31 mph (Gust 43 mph)
9 - 27 knots (Gust 37 knots)
Waves 1 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 53° - 60°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
Sunrise/Sunset 7:24am - 6:08pm
UV Index 2 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 9:18a		 Low
Fri 4:02p		 High
Fri 9:48p		 Low
Sat 4:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:52a		 Low
Fri 3:26p		 High
Fri 9:22p		 Low
Sat 3:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:06a		 Low
Fri 3:38p		 High
Fri 9:36p		 Low
Sat 3:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:48a		 Low
Fri 3:30p		 High
Fri 9:18p		 Low
Sat 3:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 7:26a		 High
Fri 12:58p		 Low
Fri 8:07p		 High
Sat 1:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:14a		 Low
Fri 3:58p		 High
Fri 9:43p		 Low
Sat 3:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 7:00a		 High
Fri 12:05p		 Low
Fri 7:41p		 High
Sat 12:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 10:10a		 Low
Fri 4:28p		 High
Fri 10:33p		 Low
Sat 4:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:00a		 Low
Fri 3:26p		 High
Fri 9:24p		 Low
Sat 3:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 9:41a		 Low
Fri 3:52p		 High
Fri 10:02p		 Low
Sat 3:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:09a		 Low
Fri 3:31p		 High
Fri 9:32p		 Low
Sat 3:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 10:12a		 Low
Fri 4:26p		 High
Fri 10:37p		 Low
Sat 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

STORM WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY MORNING

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.

SAT: E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late in the morning, then diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt early in the afternoon, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 9 to 12 ft dominant period 9 seconds. Rain, mainly in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely after midnight.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

