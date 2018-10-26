Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 26, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

A nor'easter will affect the coast with rain and winds over 50 mph along the coast on Friday night and Saturday. About 2 feet of surge will cause widespread minor to moderate flooding during Saturday morning's high tide cycle (around 9-10am along the oceanfront.

Air Temperature 51° - 55° Winds From the East

10 - 31 mph (Gust 43 mph)

9 - 27 knots (Gust 37 knots) Waves 1 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 53° - 60°

(Normal 56° - 58°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:24am - 6:08pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:18a Low

Fri 4:02p High

Fri 9:48p Low

Sat 4:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:52a Low

Fri 3:26p High

Fri 9:22p Low

Sat 3:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:06a Low

Fri 3:38p High

Fri 9:36p Low

Sat 3:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:48a Low

Fri 3:30p High

Fri 9:18p Low

Sat 3:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:26a High

Fri 12:58p Low

Fri 8:07p High

Sat 1:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:14a Low

Fri 3:58p High

Fri 9:43p Low

Sat 3:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:00a High

Fri 12:05p Low

Fri 7:41p High

Sat 12:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:10a Low

Fri 4:28p High

Fri 10:33p Low

Sat 4:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:00a Low

Fri 3:26p High

Fri 9:24p Low

Sat 3:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:41a Low

Fri 3:52p High

Fri 10:02p Low

Sat 3:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:09a Low

Fri 3:31p High

Fri 9:32p Low

Sat 3:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:12a Low

Fri 4:26p High

Fri 10:37p Low

Sat 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

STORM WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY MORNING

TODAY : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.

SAT : E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late in the morning, then diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt early in the afternoon, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 9 to 12 ft dominant period 9 seconds. Rain, mainly in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening.

SUN : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely after midnight.

MON : W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE : NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).