Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 26, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
A nor'easter will affect the coast with rain and winds over 50 mph along the coast on Friday night and Saturday. About 2 feet of surge will cause widespread minor to moderate flooding during Saturday morning's high tide cycle (around 9-10am along the oceanfront.
|Air Temperature
|51° - 55°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 31 mph (Gust 43 mph)
9 - 27 knots (Gust 37 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|53° - 60°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:24am - 6:08pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:18a
|Low
Fri 4:02p
|High
Fri 9:48p
|Low
Sat 4:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:52a
|Low
Fri 3:26p
|High
Fri 9:22p
|Low
Sat 3:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:06a
|Low
Fri 3:38p
|High
Fri 9:36p
|Low
Sat 3:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:48a
|Low
Fri 3:30p
|High
Fri 9:18p
|Low
Sat 3:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:26a
|High
Fri 12:58p
|Low
Fri 8:07p
|High
Sat 1:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:14a
|Low
Fri 3:58p
|High
Fri 9:43p
|Low
Sat 3:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:00a
|High
Fri 12:05p
|Low
Fri 7:41p
|High
Sat 12:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:10a
|Low
Fri 4:28p
|High
Fri 10:33p
|Low
Sat 4:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:00a
|Low
Fri 3:26p
|High
Fri 9:24p
|Low
Sat 3:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:41a
|Low
Fri 3:52p
|High
Fri 10:02p
|Low
Sat 3:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:09a
|Low
Fri 3:31p
|High
Fri 9:32p
|Low
Sat 3:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:12a
|Low
Fri 4:26p
|High
Fri 10:37p
|Low
Sat 4:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
STORM WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY MORNING
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.
SAT: E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late in the morning, then diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt early in the afternoon, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 9 to 12 ft dominant period 9 seconds. Rain, mainly in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely after midnight.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).