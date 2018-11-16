Jersey Shore Report for Friday, November 16, 2018

At the Shore

A powerful coastal storm continues to surge water toward the Jersey Shore. The peak tide crest occurred early Friday morning, causing minor to moderate tidal flooding. Our next high tide around midday Friday could still be elevated (especially along bays and tributaries), but the overall flood risk should be minimal going forward.

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 45° - 48°
Winds From the West
22 - 37 mph (Gust 48 mph)
19 - 32 knots (Gust 42 knots)
Waves 3 - 10 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 47° - 53°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 4:47pm
UV Index 2 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 8:10a		 High
Fri 2:07p		 Low
Fri 8:46p		 High
Sat 2:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:34a		 High
Fri 1:41p		 Low
Fri 8:10p		 High
Sat 2:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:46a		 High
Fri 1:55p		 Low
Fri 8:22p		 High
Sat 2:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:38a		 High
Fri 1:37p		 Low
Fri 8:14p		 High
Sat 2:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 5:36a		 Low
Fri 12:15p		 High
Fri 5:47p		 Low
Sat 12:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 8:00a		 High
Fri 1:58p		 Low
Fri 8:38p		 High
Sat 2:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 11:49a		 High
Fri 4:54p		 Low
Sat 12:25a		 High
Sat 5:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 8:26a		 High
Fri 2:43p		 Low
Fri 9:12p		 High
Sat 3:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:37a		 High
Fri 1:52p		 Low
Fri 8:22p		 High
Sat 2:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 7:44a		 High
Fri 2:14p		 Low
Fri 8:38p		 High
Sat 2:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:37a		 High
Fri 1:55p		 Low
Fri 8:24p		 High
Sat 2:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 8:32a		 High
Fri 2:50p		 Low
Fri 9:13p		 High
Sat 3:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt this morning. Seas 9 to 14 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft. Dominant period 11 seconds. Scattered showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

