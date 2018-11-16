Jersey Shore Report for Friday, November 16, 2018
At the Shore
A powerful coastal storm continues to surge water toward the Jersey Shore. The peak tide crest occurred early Friday morning, causing minor to moderate tidal flooding. Our next high tide around midday Friday could still be elevated (especially along bays and tributaries), but the overall flood risk should be minimal going forward.
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|45° - 48°
|Winds
|From the West
22 - 37 mph (Gust 48 mph)
19 - 32 knots (Gust 42 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 10 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|47° - 53°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 4:47pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:10a
|High
Fri 2:07p
|Low
Fri 8:46p
|High
Sat 2:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:34a
|High
Fri 1:41p
|Low
Fri 8:10p
|High
Sat 2:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:46a
|High
Fri 1:55p
|Low
Fri 8:22p
|High
Sat 2:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:38a
|High
Fri 1:37p
|Low
Fri 8:14p
|High
Sat 2:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:36a
|Low
Fri 12:15p
|High
Fri 5:47p
|Low
Sat 12:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:00a
|High
Fri 1:58p
|Low
Fri 8:38p
|High
Sat 2:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:49a
|High
Fri 4:54p
|Low
Sat 12:25a
|High
Sat 5:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:26a
|High
Fri 2:43p
|Low
Fri 9:12p
|High
Sat 3:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:37a
|High
Fri 1:52p
|Low
Fri 8:22p
|High
Sat 2:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:44a
|High
Fri 2:14p
|Low
Fri 8:38p
|High
Sat 2:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:37a
|High
Fri 1:55p
|Low
Fri 8:24p
|High
Sat 2:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:32a
|High
Fri 2:50p
|Low
Fri 9:13p
|High
Sat 3:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt this morning. Seas 9 to 14 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft. Dominant period 11 seconds. Scattered showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).