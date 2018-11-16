Jersey Shore Report for Friday, November 16, 2018

At the Shore

A powerful coastal storm continues to surge water toward the Jersey Shore. The peak tide crest occurred early Friday morning, causing minor to moderate tidal flooding. Our next high tide around midday Friday could still be elevated (especially along bays and tributaries), but the overall flood risk should be minimal going forward.

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 45° - 48° Winds From the West

22 - 37 mph (Gust 48 mph)

19 - 32 knots (Gust 42 knots) Waves 3 - 10 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 47° - 53°

(Normal 52° - 53°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 4:47pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:10a High

Fri 2:07p Low

Fri 8:46p High

Sat 2:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:34a High

Fri 1:41p Low

Fri 8:10p High

Sat 2:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:46a High

Fri 1:55p Low

Fri 8:22p High

Sat 2:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:38a High

Fri 1:37p Low

Fri 8:14p High

Sat 2:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:36a Low

Fri 12:15p High

Fri 5:47p Low

Sat 12:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:00a High

Fri 1:58p Low

Fri 8:38p High

Sat 2:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:49a High

Fri 4:54p Low

Sat 12:25a High

Sat 5:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:26a High

Fri 2:43p Low

Fri 9:12p High

Sat 3:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:37a High

Fri 1:52p Low

Fri 8:22p High

Sat 2:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:44a High

Fri 2:14p Low

Fri 8:38p High

Sat 2:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:37a High

Fri 1:55p Low

Fri 8:24p High

Sat 2:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:32a High

Fri 2:50p Low

Fri 9:13p High

Sat 3:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : E winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt this morning. Seas 9 to 14 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft. Dominant period 11 seconds. Scattered showers early this morning.

TONIGHT : W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).