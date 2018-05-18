Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 18, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 55° - 61° Winds From the East

5 - 10 mph (Gust 37 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 32 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:13pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:01a High

Fri 10:59a Low

Fri 5:01p High

Fri 11:11p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:33a Low

Fri 4:25p High

Fri 10:45p Low

Sat 5:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:47a Low

Fri 4:37p High

Fri 10:59p Low

Sat 5:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:29a Low

Fri 4:29p High

Fri 10:41p Low

Sat 5:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:06a High

Fri 2:39p Low

Fri 9:06p High

Sat 2:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:01a High

Fri 10:50a Low

Fri 4:54p High

Fri 11:02p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:40a High

Fri 1:46p Low

Fri 8:40p High

Sat 1:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:29a High

Fri 11:36a Low

Fri 5:23p High

Fri 11:54p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:30a Low

Fri 4:26p High

Fri 10:47p Low

Sat 5:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 11:08a Low

Fri 4:52p High

Fri 11:30p Low

Sat 5:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:35a Low

Fri 4:30p High

Fri 10:58p Low

Sat 5:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:29a High

Fri 11:39a Low

Fri 5:29p High

Fri 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

