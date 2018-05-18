Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 18, 2018

The beach in Asbury Park (Lauren Bigica,

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 55° - 61°
Winds From the East
5 - 10 mph (Gust 37 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 32 knots)
Waves 3 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:13pm
UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 5:01a		 High
Fri 10:59a		 Low
Fri 5:01p		 High
Fri 11:11p		  
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Fri 10:33a		 Low
Fri 4:25p		 High
Fri 10:45p		 Low
Sat 5:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Fri 10:47a		 Low
Fri 4:37p		 High
Fri 10:59p		 Low
Sat 5:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Fri 10:29a		 Low
Fri 4:29p		 High
Fri 10:41p		 Low
Sat 5:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:06a		 High
Fri 2:39p		 Low
Fri 9:06p		 High
Sat 2:51a		  
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 5:01a		 High
Fri 10:50a		 Low
Fri 4:54p		 High
Fri 11:02p		  
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 8:40a		 High
Fri 1:46p		 Low
Fri 8:40p		 High
Sat 1:58a		  
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 5:29a		 High
Fri 11:36a		 Low
Fri 5:23p		 High
Fri 11:54p		  
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Fri 10:30a		 Low
Fri 4:26p		 High
Fri 10:47p		 Low
Sat 5:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		   High
Fri 11:08a		 Low
Fri 4:52p		 High
Fri 11:30p		 Low
Sat 5:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		   High
Fri 10:35a		 Low
Fri 4:30p		 High
Fri 10:58p		 Low
Sat 5:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 5:29a		 High
Fri 11:39a		 Low
Fri 5:29p		 High
Fri 11:59p		  

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

