Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 18, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|55° - 61°
|Winds
|From the East
5 - 10 mph (Gust 37 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 32 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:01a
|High
Fri 10:59a
|Low
Fri 5:01p
|High
Fri 11:11p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:33a
|Low
Fri 4:25p
|High
Fri 10:45p
|Low
Sat 5:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:47a
|Low
Fri 4:37p
|High
Fri 10:59p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:29a
|Low
Fri 4:29p
|High
Fri 10:41p
|Low
Sat 5:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:06a
|High
Fri 2:39p
|Low
Fri 9:06p
|High
Sat 2:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:01a
|High
Fri 10:50a
|Low
Fri 4:54p
|High
Fri 11:02p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:40a
|High
Fri 1:46p
|Low
Fri 8:40p
|High
Sat 1:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|High
Fri 11:36a
|Low
Fri 5:23p
|High
Fri 11:54p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:30a
|Low
Fri 4:26p
|High
Fri 10:47p
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 11:08a
|Low
Fri 4:52p
|High
Fri 11:30p
|Low
Sat 5:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:35a
|Low
Fri 4:30p
|High
Fri 10:58p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|High
Fri 11:39a
|Low
Fri 5:29p
|High
Fri 11:59p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).