Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 8, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 81° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:00a High

Fri 4:01p Low

Fri 10:43p High

Sat 4:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:24a High

Fri 3:35p Low

Fri 10:07p High

Sat 3:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:36a High

Fri 3:49p Low

Fri 10:19p High

Sat 4:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:28a High

Fri 3:31p Low

Fri 10:11p High

Sat 3:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:02a Low

Fri 2:05p High

Fri 7:41p Low

Sat 2:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:51a High

Fri 4:02p Low

Fri 10:30p High

Sat 4:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:09a Low

Fri 1:39p High

Fri 6:48p Low

Sat 2:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:27a High

Fri 4:55p Low

Fri 11:01p High

Sat 5:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:25a High

Fri 3:51p Low

Fri 10:01p High

Sat 4:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:47a High

Fri 4:12p Low

Fri 10:19p High

Sat 4:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:36a High

Fri 4:00p Low

Fri 10:07p High

Sat 4:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:24a High

Fri 4:49p Low

Fri 10:58p High

Sat 5:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

