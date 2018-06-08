Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 8, 2018

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 81°
Winds From the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 10:00a		 High
Fri 4:01p		 Low
Fri 10:43p		 High
Sat 4:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:24a		 High
Fri 3:35p		 Low
Fri 10:07p		 High
Sat 3:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:36a		 High
Fri 3:49p		 Low
Fri 10:19p		 High
Sat 4:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:28a		 High
Fri 3:31p		 Low
Fri 10:11p		 High
Sat 3:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 7:02a		 Low
Fri 2:05p		 High
Fri 7:41p		 Low
Sat 2:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:51a		 High
Fri 4:02p		 Low
Fri 10:30p		 High
Sat 4:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 6:09a		 Low
Fri 1:39p		 High
Fri 6:48p		 Low
Sat 2:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 10:27a		 High
Fri 4:55p		 Low
Fri 11:01p		 High
Sat 5:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:25a		 High
Fri 3:51p		 Low
Fri 10:01p		 High
Sat 4:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 9:47a		 High
Fri 4:12p		 Low
Fri 10:19p		 High
Sat 4:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:36a		 High
Fri 4:00p		 Low
Fri 10:07p		 High
Sat 4:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 10:24a		 High
Fri 4:49p		 Low
Fri 10:58p		 High
Sat 5:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

