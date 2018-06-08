Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 8, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:00a
|High
Fri 4:01p
|Low
Fri 10:43p
|High
Sat 4:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:24a
|High
Fri 3:35p
|Low
Fri 10:07p
|High
Sat 3:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:36a
|High
Fri 3:49p
|Low
Fri 10:19p
|High
Sat 4:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:28a
|High
Fri 3:31p
|Low
Fri 10:11p
|High
Sat 3:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:02a
|Low
Fri 2:05p
|High
Fri 7:41p
|Low
Sat 2:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:51a
|High
Fri 4:02p
|Low
Fri 10:30p
|High
Sat 4:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:09a
|Low
Fri 1:39p
|High
Fri 6:48p
|Low
Sat 2:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:27a
|High
Fri 4:55p
|Low
Fri 11:01p
|High
Sat 5:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:25a
|High
Fri 3:51p
|Low
Fri 10:01p
|High
Sat 4:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:47a
|High
Fri 4:12p
|Low
Fri 10:19p
|High
Sat 4:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:36a
|High
Fri 4:00p
|Low
Fri 10:07p
|High
Sat 4:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:24a
|High
Fri 4:49p
|Low
Fri 10:58p
|High
Sat 5:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).