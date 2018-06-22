Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 22, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 72°
Winds From the East
14 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 10:22a		 High
Fri 4:27p		 Low
Fri 10:58p		 High
Sat 4:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:46a		 High
Fri 4:01p		 Low
Fri 10:22p		 High
Sat 4:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:58a		 High
Fri 4:15p		 Low
Fri 10:34p		 High
Sat 4:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:50a		 High
Fri 3:57p		 Low
Fri 10:26p		 High
Sat 4:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 7:25a		 Low
Fri 2:27p		 High
Fri 8:07p		 Low
Sat 3:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 10:19a		 High
Fri 4:26p		 Low
Fri 10:52p		 High
Sat 4:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 6:32a		 Low
Fri 2:01p		 High
Fri 7:14p		 Low
Sat 2:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 10:38a		 High
Fri 5:04p		 Low
Fri 11:16p		 High
Sat 5:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:54a		 High
Fri 4:22p		 Low
Fri 10:32p		 High
Sat 4:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 10:10a		 High
Fri 4:44p		 Low
Fri 10:49p		 High
Sat 4:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:00a		 High
Fri 4:38p		 Low
Fri 10:44p		 High
Sat 4:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 10:54a		 High
Fri 5:23p		 Low
Fri 11:36p		 High
Sat 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

