Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 22, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 72°
|Winds
|From the East
14 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:22a
|High
Fri 4:27p
|Low
Fri 10:58p
|High
Sat 4:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:46a
|High
Fri 4:01p
|Low
Fri 10:22p
|High
Sat 4:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:58a
|High
Fri 4:15p
|Low
Fri 10:34p
|High
Sat 4:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:50a
|High
Fri 3:57p
|Low
Fri 10:26p
|High
Sat 4:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:25a
|Low
Fri 2:27p
|High
Fri 8:07p
|Low
Sat 3:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:19a
|High
Fri 4:26p
|Low
Fri 10:52p
|High
Sat 4:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:32a
|Low
Fri 2:01p
|High
Fri 7:14p
|Low
Sat 2:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:38a
|High
Fri 5:04p
|Low
Fri 11:16p
|High
Sat 5:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:54a
|High
Fri 4:22p
|Low
Fri 10:32p
|High
Sat 4:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:10a
|High
Fri 4:44p
|Low
Fri 10:49p
|High
Sat 4:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:00a
|High
Fri 4:38p
|Low
Fri 10:44p
|High
Sat 4:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:54a
|High
Fri 5:23p
|Low
Fri 11:36p
|High
Sat 5:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).