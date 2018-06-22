Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 22, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 72° Winds From the East

14 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:22a High

Fri 4:27p Low

Fri 10:58p High

Sat 4:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:46a High

Fri 4:01p Low

Fri 10:22p High

Sat 4:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:58a High

Fri 4:15p Low

Fri 10:34p High

Sat 4:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:50a High

Fri 3:57p Low

Fri 10:26p High

Sat 4:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:25a Low

Fri 2:27p High

Fri 8:07p Low

Sat 3:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:19a High

Fri 4:26p Low

Fri 10:52p High

Sat 4:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:32a Low

Fri 2:01p High

Fri 7:14p Low

Sat 2:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:38a High

Fri 5:04p Low

Fri 11:16p High

Sat 5:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:54a High

Fri 4:22p Low

Fri 10:32p High

Sat 4:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:10a High

Fri 4:44p Low

Fri 10:49p High

Sat 4:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:00a High

Fri 4:38p Low

Fri 10:44p High

Sat 4:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:54a High

Fri 5:23p Low

Fri 11:36p High

Sat 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

