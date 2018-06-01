Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 1, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:36a
|Low
Fri 4:32p
|High
Fri 10:44p
|Low
Sat 5:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:10a
|Low
Fri 3:56p
|High
Fri 10:18p
|Low
Sat 4:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:24a
|Low
Fri 4:08p
|High
Fri 10:32p
|Low
Sat 4:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:06a
|Low
Fri 4:00p
|High
Fri 10:14p
|Low
Sat 4:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:40a
|High
Fri 2:16p
|Low
Fri 8:37p
|High
Sat 2:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:25a
|Low
Fri 4:23p
|High
Fri 10:35p
|Low
Sat 5:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:14a
|High
Fri 1:23p
|Low
Fri 8:11p
|High
Sat 1:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|High
Fri 11:09a
|Low
Fri 4:52p
|High
Fri 11:19p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:08a
|Low
Fri 4:00p
|High
Fri 10:20p
|Low
Sat 4:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:34a
|Low
Fri 4:15p
|High
Fri 10:52p
|Low
Sat 5:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:12a
|Low
Fri 3:58p
|High
Fri 10:25p
|Low
Sat 4:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:11a
|High
Fri 11:14a
|Low
Fri 5:03p
|High
Fri 11:28p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely. Scattered tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Scattered showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).