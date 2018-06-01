Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 1, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 80° Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 67°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:36a Low

Fri 4:32p High

Fri 10:44p Low

Sat 5:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:10a Low

Fri 3:56p High

Fri 10:18p Low

Sat 4:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:24a Low

Fri 4:08p High

Fri 10:32p Low

Sat 4:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:06a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 10:14p Low

Sat 4:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:40a High

Fri 2:16p Low

Fri 8:37p High

Sat 2:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:25a Low

Fri 4:23p High

Fri 10:35p Low

Sat 5:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:14a High

Fri 1:23p Low

Fri 8:11p High

Sat 1:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:04a High

Fri 11:09a Low

Fri 4:52p High

Fri 11:19p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:08a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 10:20p Low

Sat 4:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:34a Low

Fri 4:15p High

Fri 10:52p Low

Sat 5:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:12a Low

Fri 3:58p High

Fri 10:25p Low

Sat 4:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:11a High

Fri 11:14a Low

Fri 5:03p High

Fri 11:28p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely. Scattered tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Scattered showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

