Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 1, 2018

The Sea Girt beach and boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 80°
Winds From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 61° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:24pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 10:36a		 Low
Fri 4:32p		 High
Fri 10:44p		 Low
Sat 5:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:10a		 Low
Fri 3:56p		 High
Fri 10:18p		 Low
Sat 4:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:24a		 Low
Fri 4:08p		 High
Fri 10:32p		 Low
Sat 4:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:06a		 Low
Fri 4:00p		 High
Fri 10:14p		 Low
Sat 4:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 8:40a		 High
Fri 2:16p		 Low
Fri 8:37p		 High
Sat 2:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 10:25a		 Low
Fri 4:23p		 High
Fri 10:35p		 Low
Sat 5:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 8:14a		 High
Fri 1:23p		 Low
Fri 8:11p		 High
Sat 1:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 5:04a		 High
Fri 11:09a		 Low
Fri 4:52p		 High
Fri 11:19p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:08a		 Low
Fri 4:00p		 High
Fri 10:20p		 Low
Sat 4:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 10:34a		 Low
Fri 4:15p		 High
Fri 10:52p		 Low
Sat 5:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:12a		 Low
Fri 3:58p		 High
Fri 10:25p		 Low
Sat 4:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 5:11a		 High
Fri 11:14a		 Low
Fri 5:03p		 High
Fri 11:28p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely. Scattered tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Scattered showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

