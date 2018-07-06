Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 6, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:11a
|High
Fri 2:26p
|Low
Fri 9:02p
|High
Sat 2:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:35a
|High
Fri 2:00p
|Low
Fri 8:26p
|High
Sat 2:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:47a
|High
Fri 2:14p
|Low
Fri 8:38p
|High
Sat 2:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:39a
|High
Fri 1:56p
|Low
Fri 8:30p
|High
Sat 2:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:30a
|Low
Fri 12:16p
|High
Fri 6:06p
|Low
Sat 1:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:11a
|High
Fri 2:20p
|Low
Fri 8:51p
|High
Sat 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:50a
|High
Fri 5:13p
|Low
Sat 12:41a
|High
Sat 5:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:52a
|High
Fri 3:20p
|Low
Fri 9:26p
|High
Sat 3:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:48a
|High
Fri 2:08p
|Low
Fri 8:21p
|High
Sat 2:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:11a
|High
Fri 2:33p
|Low
Fri 8:41p
|High
Sat 2:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:01a
|High
Fri 2:16p
|Low
Fri 8:29p
|High
Sat 2:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:51a
|High
Fri 3:13p
|Low
Fri 9:22p
|High
Sat 3:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late in the evening, then becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).