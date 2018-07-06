Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 6, 2018

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedar (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:33pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:11a High

Fri 2:26p Low

Fri 9:02p High

Sat 2:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:35a High

Fri 2:00p Low

Fri 8:26p High

Sat 2:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:47a High

Fri 2:14p Low

Fri 8:38p High

Sat 2:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:39a High

Fri 1:56p Low

Fri 8:30p High

Sat 2:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:30a Low

Fri 12:16p High

Fri 6:06p Low

Sat 1:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:11a High

Fri 2:20p Low

Fri 8:51p High

Sat 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:50a High

Fri 5:13p Low

Sat 12:41a High

Sat 5:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:52a High

Fri 3:20p Low

Fri 9:26p High

Sat 3:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:48a High

Fri 2:08p Low

Fri 8:21p High

Sat 2:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:11a High

Fri 2:33p Low

Fri 8:41p High

Sat 2:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:01a High

Fri 2:16p Low

Fri 8:29p High

Sat 2:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:51a High

Fri 3:13p Low

Fri 9:22p High

Sat 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late in the evening, then becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

