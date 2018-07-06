Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 6, 2018

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedar (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 88°
Winds From the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 68° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:33pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 8:11a		 High
Fri 2:26p		 Low
Fri 9:02p		 High
Sat 2:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:35a		 High
Fri 2:00p		 Low
Fri 8:26p		 High
Sat 2:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:47a		 High
Fri 2:14p		 Low
Fri 8:38p		 High
Sat 2:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:39a		 High
Fri 1:56p		 Low
Fri 8:30p		 High
Sat 2:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 5:30a		 Low
Fri 12:16p		 High
Fri 6:06p		 Low
Sat 1:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 8:11a		 High
Fri 2:20p		 Low
Fri 8:51p		 High
Sat 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 11:50a		 High
Fri 5:13p		 Low
Sat 12:41a		 High
Sat 5:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 8:52a		 High
Fri 3:20p		 Low
Fri 9:26p		 High
Sat 3:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:48a		 High
Fri 2:08p		 Low
Fri 8:21p		 High
Sat 2:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 8:11a		 High
Fri 2:33p		 Low
Fri 8:41p		 High
Sat 2:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:01a		 High
Fri 2:16p		 Low
Fri 8:29p		 High
Sat 2:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 8:51a		 High
Fri 3:13p		 Low
Fri 9:22p		 High
Sat 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late in the evening, then becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight, becoming NE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

