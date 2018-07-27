Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 27, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:58am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:23a
|Low
Fri 2:27p
|High
Fri 8:36p
|Low
Sat 3:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:57a
|Low
Fri 1:51p
|High
Fri 8:10p
|Low
Sat 2:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:11a
|Low
Fri 2:03p
|High
Fri 8:24p
|Low
Sat 2:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:53a
|Low
Fri 1:55p
|High
Fri 8:06p
|Low
Sat 2:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:30a
|High
Fri 12:03p
|Low
Fri 6:32p
|High
Sat 12:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:14a
|Low
Fri 2:20p
|High
Fri 8:27p
|Low
Sat 3:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:04a
|High
Fri 11:10a
|Low
Fri 6:06p
|High
Fri 11:23p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:57a
|Low
Fri 2:44p
|High
Fri 9:10p
|Low
Sat 3:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:02a
|Low
Fri 1:55p
|High
Fri 8:17p
|Low
Sat 2:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:25a
|Low
Fri 2:14p
|High
Fri 8:49p
|Low
Sat 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:08a
|Low
Fri 1:59p
|High
Fri 8:25p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:06a
|Low
Fri 2:56p
|High
Fri 9:23p
|Low
Sat 3:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).