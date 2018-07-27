Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 27, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 87° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:23a Low

Fri 2:27p High

Fri 8:36p Low

Sat 3:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:57a Low

Fri 1:51p High

Fri 8:10p Low

Sat 2:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:11a Low

Fri 2:03p High

Fri 8:24p Low

Sat 2:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:53a Low

Fri 1:55p High

Fri 8:06p Low

Sat 2:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:30a High

Fri 12:03p Low

Fri 6:32p High

Sat 12:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:14a Low

Fri 2:20p High

Fri 8:27p Low

Sat 3:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:04a High

Fri 11:10a Low

Fri 6:06p High

Fri 11:23p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:57a Low

Fri 2:44p High

Fri 9:10p Low

Sat 3:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:02a Low

Fri 1:55p High

Fri 8:17p Low

Sat 2:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:25a Low

Fri 2:14p High

Fri 8:49p Low

Sat 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:08a Low

Fri 1:59p High

Fri 8:25p Low

Sat 2:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:06a Low

Fri 2:56p High

Fri 9:23p Low

Sat 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.

SAT : SW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

TUE : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).