Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 27, 2018

Lavallette (Lavallette Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 87°
Winds From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:20pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 8:23a		 Low
Fri 2:27p		 High
Fri 8:36p		 Low
Sat 3:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:57a		 Low
Fri 1:51p		 High
Fri 8:10p		 Low
Sat 2:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:11a		 Low
Fri 2:03p		 High
Fri 8:24p		 Low
Sat 2:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:53a		 Low
Fri 1:55p		 High
Fri 8:06p		 Low
Sat 2:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 6:30a		 High
Fri 12:03p		 Low
Fri 6:32p		 High
Sat 12:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 8:14a		 Low
Fri 2:20p		 High
Fri 8:27p		 Low
Sat 3:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 6:04a		 High
Fri 11:10a		 Low
Fri 6:06p		 High
Fri 11:23p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 8:57a		 Low
Fri 2:44p		 High
Fri 9:10p		 Low
Sat 3:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:02a		 Low
Fri 1:55p		 High
Fri 8:17p		 Low
Sat 2:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 8:25a		 Low
Fri 2:14p		 High
Fri 8:49p		 Low
Sat 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:08a		 Low
Fri 1:59p		 High
Fri 8:25p		 Low
Sat 2:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 9:06a		 Low
Fri 2:56p		 High
Fri 9:23p		 Low
Sat 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top