Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 20, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:26pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:53a High

Fri 3:03p Low

Fri 9:33p High

Sat 3:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:17a High

Fri 2:37p Low

Fri 8:57p High

Sat 2:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 2:51p Low

Fri 9:09p High

Sat 3:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:21a High

Fri 2:33p Low

Fri 9:01p High

Sat 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:02a Low

Fri 12:58p High

Fri 6:43p Low

Sat 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:53a High

Fri 3:00p Low

Fri 9:29p High

Sat 3:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:09a Low

Fri 12:32p High

Fri 5:50p Low

Sat 1:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:13a High

Fri 3:38p Low

Fri 9:51p High

Sat 3:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:27a High

Fri 2:54p Low

Fri 9:06p High

Sat 3:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:42a High

Fri 3:15p Low

Fri 9:23p High

Sat 3:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:30a High

Fri 3:04p Low

Fri 9:14p High

Sat 3:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:26a High

Fri 3:54p Low

Fri 10:08p High

Sat 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Showers likely late.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers until early morning, then showers likely late.

SUN : SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE : S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).