Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 20, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 82°
Winds From the Southeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:26pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 8:53a		 High
Fri 3:03p		 Low
Fri 9:33p		 High
Sat 3:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:17a		 High
Fri 2:37p		 Low
Fri 8:57p		 High
Sat 2:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:29a		 High
Fri 2:51p		 Low
Fri 9:09p		 High
Sat 3:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:21a		 High
Fri 2:33p		 Low
Fri 9:01p		 High
Sat 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 6:02a		 Low
Fri 12:58p		 High
Fri 6:43p		 Low
Sat 1:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 8:53a		 High
Fri 3:00p		 Low
Fri 9:29p		 High
Sat 3:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 5:09a		 Low
Fri 12:32p		 High
Fri 5:50p		 Low
Sat 1:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 9:13a		 High
Fri 3:38p		 Low
Fri 9:51p		 High
Sat 3:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:27a		 High
Fri 2:54p		 Low
Fri 9:06p		 High
Sat 3:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 8:42a		 High
Fri 3:15p		 Low
Fri 9:23p		 High
Sat 3:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:30a		 High
Fri 3:04p		 Low
Fri 9:14p		 High
Sat 3:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 9:26a		 High
Fri 3:54p		 Low
Fri 10:08p		 High
Sat 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Showers likely late.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers until early morning, then showers likely late.

SUN: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

