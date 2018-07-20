Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 20, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:53a
|High
Fri 3:03p
|Low
Fri 9:33p
|High
Sat 3:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:17a
|High
Fri 2:37p
|Low
Fri 8:57p
|High
Sat 2:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 2:51p
|Low
Fri 9:09p
|High
Sat 3:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:21a
|High
Fri 2:33p
|Low
Fri 9:01p
|High
Sat 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:02a
|Low
Fri 12:58p
|High
Fri 6:43p
|Low
Sat 1:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:53a
|High
Fri 3:00p
|Low
Fri 9:29p
|High
Sat 3:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:09a
|Low
Fri 12:32p
|High
Fri 5:50p
|Low
Sat 1:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:13a
|High
Fri 3:38p
|Low
Fri 9:51p
|High
Sat 3:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:27a
|High
Fri 2:54p
|Low
Fri 9:06p
|High
Sat 3:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:42a
|High
Fri 3:15p
|Low
Fri 9:23p
|High
Sat 3:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:30a
|High
Fri 3:04p
|Low
Fri 9:14p
|High
Sat 3:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:26a
|High
Fri 3:54p
|Low
Fri 10:08p
|High
Sat 4:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Showers likely late.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers until early morning, then showers likely late.
SUN: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
TUE: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).