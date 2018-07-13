Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 13, 2018

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 81°
Winds From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:30pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 8:38a		 Low
Fri 2:48p		 High
Fri 8:54p		 Low
Sat 3:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:12a		 Low
Fri 2:12p		 High
Fri 8:28p		 Low
Sat 3:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:26a		 Low
Fri 2:24p		 High
Fri 8:42p		 Low
Sat 3:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:08a		 Low
Fri 2:16p		 High
Fri 8:24p		 Low
Sat 3:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 6:52a		 High
Fri 12:18p		 Low
Fri 6:53p		 High
Sat 12:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 8:31a		 Low
Fri 2:42p		 High
Fri 8:48p		 Low
Sat 3:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 6:26a		 High
Fri 11:25a		 Low
Fri 6:27p		 High
Fri 11:41p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 9:15a		 Low
Fri 3:05p		 High
Fri 9:37p		 Low
Sat 4:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:14a		 Low
Fri 2:09p		 High
Fri 8:34p		 Low
Sat 3:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 8:48a		 Low
Fri 2:36p		 High
Fri 9:15p		 Low
Sat 3:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:18a		 Low
Fri 2:17p		 High
Fri 8:45p		 Low
Sat 3:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 9:21a		 Low
Fri 3:12p		 High
Fri 9:44p		 Low
Sat 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon and increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top