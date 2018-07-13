Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 13, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 81°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:38a
|Low
Fri 2:48p
|High
Fri 8:54p
|Low
Sat 3:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:12a
|Low
Fri 2:12p
|High
Fri 8:28p
|Low
Sat 3:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:26a
|Low
Fri 2:24p
|High
Fri 8:42p
|Low
Sat 3:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:08a
|Low
Fri 2:16p
|High
Fri 8:24p
|Low
Sat 3:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:52a
|High
Fri 12:18p
|Low
Fri 6:53p
|High
Sat 12:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:31a
|Low
Fri 2:42p
|High
Fri 8:48p
|Low
Sat 3:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:26a
|High
Fri 11:25a
|Low
Fri 6:27p
|High
Fri 11:41p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:15a
|Low
Fri 3:05p
|High
Fri 9:37p
|Low
Sat 4:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:14a
|Low
Fri 2:09p
|High
Fri 8:34p
|Low
Sat 3:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:48a
|Low
Fri 2:36p
|High
Fri 9:15p
|Low
Sat 3:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:18a
|Low
Fri 2:17p
|High
Fri 8:45p
|Low
Sat 3:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:21a
|Low
Fri 3:12p
|High
Fri 9:44p
|Low
Sat 4:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon and increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).