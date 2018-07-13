Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 13, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 81° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:38a Low

Fri 2:48p High

Fri 8:54p Low

Sat 3:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:12a Low

Fri 2:12p High

Fri 8:28p Low

Sat 3:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:26a Low

Fri 2:24p High

Fri 8:42p Low

Sat 3:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:08a Low

Fri 2:16p High

Fri 8:24p Low

Sat 3:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:52a High

Fri 12:18p Low

Fri 6:53p High

Sat 12:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:31a Low

Fri 2:42p High

Fri 8:48p Low

Sat 3:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:26a High

Fri 11:25a Low

Fri 6:27p High

Fri 11:41p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:15a Low

Fri 3:05p High

Fri 9:37p Low

Sat 4:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:14a Low

Fri 2:09p High

Fri 8:34p Low

Sat 3:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:48a Low

Fri 2:36p High

Fri 9:15p Low

Sat 3:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:18a Low

Fri 2:17p High

Fri 8:45p Low

Sat 3:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:21a Low

Fri 3:12p High

Fri 9:44p Low

Sat 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon and increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

