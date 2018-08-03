Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 3, 2018

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 86°
Winds From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 8:13pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 6:37a		 High
Fri 12:59p		 Low
Fri 7:14p		 High
Sat 1:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:01a		 High
Fri 12:33p		 Low
Fri 6:38p		 High
Sat 12:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:13a		 High
Fri 12:47p		 Low
Fri 6:50p		 High
Sat 1:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:05a		 High
Fri 12:29p		 Low
Fri 6:42p		 High
Sat 12:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 10:42a		 High
Fri 4:39p		 Low
Fri 11:19p		 High
Sat 4:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 6:43a		 High
Fri 12:52p		 Low
Fri 7:17p		 High
Sat 1:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 10:16a		 High
Fri 3:46p		 Low
Fri 10:53p		 High
Sat 4:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 7:23a		 High
Fri 1:51p		 Low
Fri 7:56p		 High
Sat 1:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:19a		 High
Fri 12:33p		 Low
Fri 6:49p		 High
Sat 12:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 6:46a		 High
Fri 1:06p		 Low
Fri 7:14p		 High
Sat 1:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:32a		 High
Fri 12:44p		 Low
Fri 6:59p		 High
Sat 12:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 7:25a		 High
Fri 1:46p		 Low
Fri 7:53p		 High
Sat 2:06a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

