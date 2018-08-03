Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 3, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 86° Winds From the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 8:13pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:37a High

Fri 12:59p Low

Fri 7:14p High

Sat 1:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:01a High

Fri 12:33p Low

Fri 6:38p High

Sat 12:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:13a High

Fri 12:47p Low

Fri 6:50p High

Sat 1:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:05a High

Fri 12:29p Low

Fri 6:42p High

Sat 12:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:42a High

Fri 4:39p Low

Fri 11:19p High

Sat 4:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:43a High

Fri 12:52p Low

Fri 7:17p High

Sat 1:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:16a High

Fri 3:46p Low

Fri 10:53p High

Sat 4:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:23a High

Fri 1:51p Low

Fri 7:56p High

Sat 1:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:19a High

Fri 12:33p Low

Fri 6:49p High

Sat 12:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:46a High

Fri 1:06p Low

Fri 7:14p High

Sat 1:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:32a High

Fri 12:44p Low

Fri 6:59p High

Sat 12:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:25a High

Fri 1:46p Low

Fri 7:53p High

Sat 2:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN : W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).