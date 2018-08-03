Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 3, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:37a
|High
Fri 12:59p
|Low
Fri 7:14p
|High
Sat 1:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:01a
|High
Fri 12:33p
|Low
Fri 6:38p
|High
Sat 12:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:13a
|High
Fri 12:47p
|Low
Fri 6:50p
|High
Sat 1:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:05a
|High
Fri 12:29p
|Low
Fri 6:42p
|High
Sat 12:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:42a
|High
Fri 4:39p
|Low
Fri 11:19p
|High
Sat 4:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:43a
|High
Fri 12:52p
|Low
Fri 7:17p
|High
Sat 1:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:16a
|High
Fri 3:46p
|Low
Fri 10:53p
|High
Sat 4:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:23a
|High
Fri 1:51p
|Low
Fri 7:56p
|High
Sat 1:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:19a
|High
Fri 12:33p
|Low
Fri 6:49p
|High
Sat 12:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:46a
|High
Fri 1:06p
|Low
Fri 7:14p
|High
Sat 1:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:32a
|High
Fri 12:44p
|Low
Fri 6:59p
|High
Sat 12:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:25a
|High
Fri 1:46p
|Low
Fri 7:53p
|High
Sat 2:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).